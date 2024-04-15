Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $26.10 GAP Stretch Chinos, maxing out the Rhone Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The star of this sale show has to be their used-to-be-excluded flagship chinos. That’s something. Extra 10% off with that TREAT code comes off the marked down price, so total percent off is 55% off. If memory serves, that’s better than the usual Friends and Family or Black Friday deals they’ll run.

The Combo Pick (to get the 25% off $250):

= $235.50 total (normally $314)

Ends tonight. Combo pick above is for the true Rhone fans who love the breathable, wicking, performance fabric Delta Pique polos and lean on the stretchy, cool, airy Italian performance fabric commuter button downs for all sorts of smart casual wear, especially when it gets hottttttt. They don’t run a lot of sales, and when they do they usually excluded their bestsellers (specifically the Delta Piques and the Commuters in basic/versatile colors like navy, black, white, etc.)

Retailers and brands across the spectrum have started to get coy about when their sales and promos end. I’m sure they’re buying into the psychology of immediacy (don’t tell them when it ends, therefor they won’t know when it ends, and they’ll feel more inclined to click “buy.”) But… yeah, it’s a touch annoying. Allen Edmonds sent out an email yesterday which read “final week for dress shoes at $249.” … okay, so does that mean it ends Saturday? Friday? Fine print indicated no specifics. ANYWAY… head here for our top 10 from the allegedly ending this week Anniversary Sale.

For those that like to (or have to) dress up in Spring and Summer, nothing beats tropical wool trousers. They look great with a sharp shirt and lightweight sportcoat, and they’re downright old-school cool with a polo and loafers (or simple sneakers if you want to get a little more contemporary). Seven colors, two fits (slim or contemporary), and very fairly priced as they’re made from Vitale Barberis Canonico wool.

Also worth a mention: