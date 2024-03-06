The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Room

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

In February we published a look for a stay-at-home Valentine’s date night. It featured comfortable, yet still put-together clothing with color nods to the holiday of love:

This color scheme just happens to play well with putting together a stylish, comfortable bedroom. Darker colors can aid in sleep, a pop of red can help break it up, and some rich brown thrown in the mix brings a masculine, earthy vibe:

The Bed: Black Oak Queen Bed Frame with Headboard – $154.99. Tall bedframes like this provide plenty of under-bed storage, if it’s needed. It also makes getting a vacuum under the bed easier. And the frame itself supports a mattress without the use of a box spring. Sold through Amazon.

The Bedding: Threshold 3pc Luxe Striped Damask Duvet Cover and Sham Set – $59. This 100% cotton duvet and pillow cover set incorporates the stripes from the style scenario, without the color. (Unless you like the circus look, skip the white and burgundy striped duvet.) This offering from Target includes the duvet, which you can leave empty in warm temps, and stuff with a down blanket in cold temps, and two pillow shams for decor. Lots of good reviews on the quality for the price. Sold by Target.

The Sheets: Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Queen Sheet Set – $79.99. These high thread count sheets are made to last. Sold through Costco, so you’ll have to have a membership or know someone that does. Comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillowcases.

The Throw Pillow: HÄSTHAGE 20×20 Cushion Cover – $9.99 & SVARTPOPPEL 26×26 Cushion Cover – $12.99. Decorative pillows add a little extra “cush” to a bed, and a lot of decor. These links lead to cushion, or pillow COVERS. You’ll have to also get the inserts, but IKEA sells them at a great price. The Hasthage cover features a Swedish Dala horse in a bold block print. And the Svartpoppel cover incorporates a lighter red hue, a nod to the red in the Style Scenario. To keep the look on your bed balanced, get two of the Svartpoppel, one for each side of the bed.

The Rug: Kali Navy 8 ft. x 10 ft. Geometric Shag Area Rug – $231.22. A unique rug will create an immediate focal point in a room. This rug features a bold geometric diamond pattern, and comes in six different color schemes if you’d like less blue in the room. Sold by Home Depot.

The End Table: HATTÅSEN Bedside table – $29.99. Another IKEA item, but you can’t beat the price for a side table, especially when you’re likely sourcing two of them. These simple, lightweight tables offer ample shelf storage, and a clean, modern look.

The Lamps: 2 Pack Touch Lamps for Bedroom with Dual USB Ports – $42.97. The tear drop shape of these lamps is more classic in design, but the technology brings them right into modern times. Turn them on with a touch, and plug your charging cords into the built in USB ports. Sold via Walmart.

The Bench: Tyler Brown “Bicast Leather” Upholstered Entryway Bench – $162. If you have the floor space, a bench at the end of the bed is mighty handy. It’s a place to keep an extra blanket or two, a space to sit to put on shoes, of even a spot to meditate on. Sold through Home Depot.

The Mirror: Rounded Full Length Standing Floor Mirror – $89.86. Taking a good look at how you are presenting yourself head to toe can sometimes reveal that maybe the way you were seeing something in your mind’s eye isn’t quite how it looks IRL. Having the ability to see the entire picture with a full length mirror can help make sure you actually look how you want to. Large mirrors can also help make small spaces look larger. Mirror sold through Home Depot.

The Shelves: Set of 2 Decorative Floating Shelves – $32.99. These shelves have a metal frame built in, which adds some extra lines to help fill up a wall, and frames any objects you place on the shelves. Nifty. Sold on Amazon.

The Art: 30″ x 30″ Polymath Blocks I by Jacob Green – $155.99. With a lot of pattern coming together on the bed and floor, a simpler piece of art on the wall can keep the look from getting too wild. The price is a bit steep on this art, especially seeing as it’s sold by Target, but there’s actually some good reasons for it. It’s printed on high quality canvas and hand-stretched and finished to order by Amanti Art in Madison, Wisconsin.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.