Style Scenario: Valentine’s Date Night At Home (casual)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions, then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Maybe you’re ordering takeout from a favorite place. Maybe you’re making a heart-shaped pizza together. Staying in and and keeping it low-key doesn’t mean you have to mail it in on the style front. A little effort really does go a long way. Keep it casual, but also have some fun. (Top photo Photo by Ashley Byrd on Unsplash)

The Sweater: Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Fleece Shawl-Collar Cardigan – $24. A hoodie would not send the right message. But a smart shawl collar cardigan in the same material hoodies are made out of? That’s a pro move.

The Long Sleeve T-Shirt: J. Crew Long-sleeve cotton T-shirt in burgundy stripe – $30ish FINAL ($55). Striped t-shirts are a bit like graphic tees without any of the adolescent undertones. They’re interesting, but they’re still not saying “I’m with stupid” or anything like that.

The Jeans: Banana Republic Luxe Traveler Jeans – $79.99 ($130). Almost 40% off, not final sale, no code or sitewide sale going on either. Must be coming towards the end of dark-wash denim season. BR’s luxe traveler jeans are soft and incredibly flexible. Y’know, for any sort of… Valentine’s Day activities. The more affordable option: Target: Goodfellow & Co. Comfort-Wear Slim Fit Stretch Jeans – $34 ($40)

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style – $243.75 ($325). Going for a decent price at present through Macy’s, which is an authorized seller. So anticipate getting a full manufacture’s warranty. Automatic movement, trusted brand, classic style. Review here.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt in Brown – $30ish ($44.95). Cheap, reliable, and looks good with age.

The Shoes: Nike Killshot 2 w/ Burgundy Swoosh – $90. Legendary sneaker, maroon swoosh as a nod to the occasion.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough “Sawtooth” Socks – $24. Beavers? Beavers.

The Dinner Plans: Something out of “Sheet Pan Magic: One Pan, One Meal, No Fuss” – $12. Maybe you and your Valentine are serious foodie’s who love to spend hours in the kitchen making culinary masterpieces. That’s great. If that’s not you and you’d rather spend your evening doing… other things… then a Sheet-Pan dinner is the way to go.