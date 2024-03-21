Steal Alert: The Invicta Automatic Dive Watch is down to $53

Invicta Pro Diver Automatic – $52.95 (normally $60 – $80ish)
- Strap Shown Above: C&B 20mm NTTD Supreme Nato – $34
- Strap Shown at VERY top of post: C&B 20mm Repp Supreme NATO – $27.20 ($34)
Took them a day or so (99% positive this wasn’t on sale on Wednesday morning) but Amazon has finally included the popular sub-homage Invicta automatic dive watch into their big spring sale.
Easy wearing 40mm case diameter. Dependable Seiko automatic movement. 200m of water resistance with a screw down crown.
In 2023 this thing had oddly jumped in price into the $80 – $100 range. Thankfully, it recently dipped back under $75 again, but the $53 price point that it’s now at as part of that spring sale is extra kind.
Center links are polished on the stock bracelet, which is a little too gleamy for some of us.
Just remember that you’ll have to live with the etched “INVICTA” branding on the 9 o’clock side of the case, but in real life it’s somewhat ignorable. It also arrives on a stainless steel bracelet, but it truly excels on NATO straps. Like any one of Crown & Buckle’s many Supreme NATOs.
That’s all.
Carry on.