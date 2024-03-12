Steal Alert: Nordstrom’s “Dane” Cap Toe Oxford Dress Shoes for $55

The Nordstrom-branded Dane Cap Toe Oxford (full review here) is the rare $100 or under pair of dress shoes that’s actually worth the price. Everything else in that tier seems to look or feel so bad that it’s not worth anyone’s money. So when it comes to dress shoes for under a hundred… The Dane is sort of “it.” That’s it, the Dane. That’s the list.

And they’re now on mega sale, down to $55.

BUT. Nordstrom has moved them off their main site, and over to their discount Nordstrom Rack site. That move is significant. Because free shipping and free returns are no longer the case.

Free Shipping at Nordstrom Rack will only kick in at purchases of $89 or over.

Anything under than that and (as long as you’re in the contiguous U.S.) it’ll cost you an additional $9.95 for standard shipping.

So now the real out of pocket cost is more like $65 + tax.

Also unlike regular Nordstrom… returns through the mail aren’t free either.

If you can’t get it back to a physical Nordstrom Rack location (returns are free there…) then you”ll be deducted $9.95 from your refund for a pre-paid label.

So to put it as succinctly as possible:

*inhales deeply*

The best pair of sub $100 dress shoes which also used to ship and return for free are now 45% off but no longer ship and return for free which means with the $10 shipping charge they’re more like 35% off and if you have to send them back you’ll be out almost twenty bucks because you’ll have to shell out $9.95 for a return label AND those outbound shipping charges (the cost it took to originally get them to you) probably aren’t refundable.

Fit seems true.

No wide widths though.

That’s all.

Carry on.