Most Wanted Affordable Style – March 2024

They’re here. Limited US based retailers have these on hand and on sale… but they’re here. This is the sized down version of the 42.5mm 5KX / SRPD line. If you find those a bit too chunky for your wrist, then here’s your alternative. These are 38mm in diameter with a slimmed down 12.1mm thickness (1.3mm thinner than the SRPD). You can find the official specs here via Seiko, but the link above goes to Teddy Baldassare’s retail website, where they have them on sale and with a Manufacturer’s Warranty.

Wedding season will be here very, very soon, and this is a classy tie that can be worn with gray suits and blue suits. Solid navy leans dressed up, yet the tonal square dot texture helps keep it muted. Versatile.

J. Crew has brought back their immensely popular “unsuit” for another year. These are the jackets from those suits, which work just as well if not better when worn as a lightweight sportcoat. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. As unconstructed as it gets. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Perfect for spring, summer, and early fall. 72% cotton/28% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. The mid-blue “deep water” option has gotten lots of coverage here on Dappered over the years. It looks great with jeans in the early Spring months. It looks terrific with lighter chinos as things heat up. It’s also nice to see them making a true navy, dark blue subtle plaid, as well as a couple of tan/cream options for 2024.

And now a jacket of a totally different order. This time, outerwear. Dead. Simple. Outerwear. A navy mac… single breasted, no shoulder epaulets… is as versatile as a piece of outerwear can be. It can be worn with everything from a suit and tie to jeans and a t-shirt. This one from Old Navy might just get the job done for cheap. 66% cotton / 34% nylon should be at least somewhat water resistant, while avoiding the plastic-bag-like shine that can come with some full poly raincoats.

Loafers are having a bit of a moment. You’re seeing them everywhere. Especially dressed up with suits as a less stuffy footwear choice for upcoming warm weather events. But something like this could also be worn dressed down with chinos and a tee or polo. They’re an investment, but Grant Stone seems to always impress. And the grey Kudu (antelope) leather is soft while still retaining shape. See a review of the Traveler Penny loafers here, albeit in chromexcel.

BONUS Spring Cleaning your place

Not the standard cleaning you may do. A true spring cleaning. A deep clean. Baseboards. The shelves in the fridge. Do the windows (outside too if you have safe access to them). Pull all the big pieces of furniture out and get under the bed. Vacuum. Mop. Scrub. Put on an audio book, a favorite album, a day’s worth of spring training baseball/soccer/basketball/etc. Blast some sea shanties. Yes, sea shanties. They help. Open the windows. Spring feels fresh. Your place deserves to feel that way too.

