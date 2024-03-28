Brooks Brothers 30% off, Seiko Speedtimer 25% off, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Couldn’t last forever. Last call for this. Their 30% off merino30 code is set to expire Sunday. These are the merino blend t-shirts that can be worn for three days straight without feeling gross or picking up stink/funk. So they’re perfect for traveling light, or they’re just plain perfect for the warmer months. Yes they’re expensive, but when they’re basically three extra-performance tees in one (merino also breathes exceptionally well and helps regulate the wearer’s temperature)… then they’re a well spent splurge for many. Remember that the code only works on the original “performance” fit, which runs slim. For a fit perspective, my 5’10″/185 has to size up to a large. For most other tees I take a medium.

It’s Friends and Family time over at Brooks Brothers. There are exclusions of course. Made in the USA Rancourt shoes are excluded, as are some of their new arrivals, and a few other things. No personal experience with those new 91% Nylon, 9% Spandex “performance” button downs. Could be great for those of us who run warm. Could be… not great if the fabric feels weird/wrinkles a lot. Again, who knows. Performance fabrics made into traditional menswear styles can be huge hits, or big misses. And that’s across all brands.

Now open to everyone. No Nike account/login required. Still includes most but not all Killshots. Swoosh colors up for the sale include Oil Grey, Lucid Green, Hyper Blue, and Night Maroon.

Seems to be as good as it gets for these models, these days, at an authorized retailer like Macy’s. No funky or skunky or sketchy gray market risks here. Full factory warranties. Full review of the Seiko Speed timer can be found here. Code VIP runs clear through Sunday, April 7th.

No more need to create a rewards membership/website login with them. Prices are live for everyone now. A few new picks above. Original Top 10 can be found here.

Also worth a mention: