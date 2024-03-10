10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Tech Tees, Good Sunglasses under $60, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

They’re like budget alternatives to American Optical Original Pilots of Randolph Aviators. Now, Kent Wang does not have a never ending product catalog featuring 8 zillion styles in every color and pattern known to man. Because they don’t need one. They’re excellent at what they do, making classic menswear items with high quality materials and pricing them at reasonable levels. And these silver aviators are pretty unique. They’re silver, but they’re not chrome. Matte finish. No glossy gleaming bling with these. Also available in gunmetal or gold. Polarized lenses. Available in 54 or 57mm.

A preppy, warm weather appropriate necktie that’s part of the Brooks Brothers additional 25% off clearance special that they’re running. Ships free too. Made in Italy. 100% silk.

Gonna be tough to beat for fifteen bucks. 89% Recycled Polyester, 11% Spandex performance fabric. Subtle split “tennis tail” style hem for ease of movement. Moisture wicking, quick dry, and the tag even claims odor resistance. (Although in the past, some of Target’s cheap performance wear hasn’t been super great at the anti-stink properties you’ll find in more expensive products like PROOF 72 hour Merino or lululemon’s metal vent tech line.) Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Available in just five colors, for now. We need more. More would be good. Could be the best truly-cheap performance t-shirt which also looks nice enough to pair with chinos and chukkas.

Now more than half off. A reminder that the Bonobos sale section is also up for the 25% off SLAMDUNK code which is running through Sunday. The vast majority of the sale stuff is FINAL sale though. Like these dressier chinos made from Italian milled 98% cotton/2% elastane. No returns or exchanges. So make sure you’re extra familiar with the many fits that Bonobos offers (tailored, slim, athletic, etc.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s excellent. A period political thriller set in Japan in 1600. The acting and character development is terrific. Especially by Tadanobu Asano who portrays Kashigi Yabushige, the Lord of Izu who serves Lord Yoshii Toranaga (when it seems to suit him). The entire thing is gorgeous to look at too. Whoever headed up costume and set design outdid themselves. And they had quite a legacy to live up to.

The pocket square pictured above isn’t precisely the same square (it’s old, don’t recall the brand) but you get the idea. Whereas most have a white pocket square for their suits and blazers, a solid (navy, dark green, or maroon) pocket square with a contrasting border can also be a great idea. Especially when you’re wearing a white shirt and want to add a little contrast.

Unless you never smile, never grimace, always get 8 hours of sleep, drink plenty of water, and never imbibe in the occasional adult beverage… then the skin around your eyes will start to show the wear and tear of a normal life lived. And a lot of eye creams are super watery. This has more backbone to it. It’s not like a super thick/strong hold hair clay or anything, but it distributes evenly and massages in well, leaving you with more eye cream around your eyes, and less on your pillow.

Spring sweaters can be a thing. So can beach sweaters. Something to throw in a weekender bag or pack in a carry on if you’re headed somewhere warm in the not too terribly distant future. 100% merino wool should breathe well, and help keep you warm when the breeze kicks up and/or after the sun goes down. Looks great with chinos, jeans, and even shorts. Currently 50% off but also getting an additional 20% off at checkout.

Full review here. Yes these are getting mentioned two months in a row in best bets, but they got moved in the last couple weeks from mainline Nordstrom over to Nordstrom Rack. They also got a bit of a price reduction, although shopping at The Rack has other built in costs, as explained here.

As it’s spring cleaning time, consider a clothes brush. They’re specifically designed to lift dirt and hair out and up from a suit or coat’s fabric, without harshly trashing the fabric like overly-frequent dry-cleaning can. They also won’t leaving any sort of sticky residue behind like lint rollers can. Kent makes terrific clothes brushes. Shown above is an older model of a two sided (soft/stiff) bristle brush.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.