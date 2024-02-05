The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Room

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Last week, inspired by and in-spite of the doldrums of winter, we offered up three different Style Scenarios in answer to these days that have us waiting for spring. One of those Style Scenarios was on the dressed up side, utilizing a brighter blue and warm brown to put some pep in the winter doldrums step:

And now we’re going to give it the Dappered Space treatment by putting together a living space utilizing the browns and blues of that dressed up look. A rich leather (on-sale) couch, a handsome (inexpensive) chair, and a healthy dose of blues that are anything but boring. This space might start to look monochromatic in the graphic, but in a real life scenario with all the extras that come with a room (painted walls, windows, houseplants, personal touches), this set up will be inviting:

The Sofa: Amazon Poly & Bark Essex Cognac Tan Leather Couch – $1646 w/ $249 off coupon box checked (normally $1900 – $2000ish). A leather sofa with “top shelf” looks at a pretty decent price. This leather is full-grain pure aniline, which unlike fabric couches will require some additional care and cleaning, but like good leather shoes, should deliver on a rich look and feel. Also note that you don’t want to put this couch in sunlight, as it will fade. The leather looks suspiciously like the (famous) Stone & Beam chesterfield chair’s leather. And that’s a good thing. Gone are the days of such significant price cuts on furniture, but well under $2k for a couch like this seems to be a good to very good price. Ships free with Prime. Yes really. They’ll call and schedule a delivery, but don’t expect “white glove” treatment (where with more expensive stores they’d put it in place/assemble what needs to be assembled/take the packaging away). So have a strong pal at the ready to move this thing around.

The Chair: Target Callahan Mid Century Club Chair in slate – $144.49. This is the chair that made Target famous (wait, reverse that.) It’s been featured in Target round ups and Dappered Space posts for a bit now. Yet it’s currently cheaper on Amazon at post time. And sometimes you need (or flat out want) a great looking chair that isn’t some monster in size or price. It’s not some massive chesterfield or towering wingback (not that those aren’t awfully fun themselves). Overall dimensions are 31.25″(H) x 25.25″(W) x 28.25″(D). Tufted microfiber back. Sleek armrests. Ships free. The couch is already chewing up a lot of scenery. This chair can play a supporting role.

The Ottoman: viewcare Small Footstool Ottoman – $29.99. At only 10″ tall this truly is a footstool. But it’s just big enough to provide a platform to elevate your feet to get a bit more comfortable. Sold in seven different colors on Amazon.

The Throw Pillow: Montague Throw Pillow – $29. One way to bring in the blue that we’re going after here. And not TOO astronomically priced for a throw pillow. If you want multiple pillows at a good price, your best bet is a get some throw pillow covers and inserts from Amazon.

The Rug: Nourison Washables Navy Blue 9′ x 12′ Geometric Area Rug – $294.19. Nine feet by twelve feet will cover a good amount of space on your floor, and will create the “outline” of the seating arrangement. Utilizing a rug not only adds decor, but delineates an intentional border for creating a set up. Rug sold through Home Depot. Not the exact same rug in the image at the very top of the post, but that’s a “lifestyle” set-up shot for the couch. This rug is plenty close enough.

The Coffee & End Table: Hera Blackened Bronze Rectangular Glass Top Coffee Table – $151.76 & End Table – $106.99. Keeping the coffee table and end table pretty simple, as the couch, chair, and rug all have patterns going on.

The Lamp: Adesso Jacob 25.5 in. Antique Bronze Table Lamp – $130. The nice thing about this lamp is the arm swivels, so you can move the light where needed. And it adds something round into a room full of squares.

The Shelving: American Art Decor Wood and Hanging Shelf Rack – $83. This shelving unit brings in the silver found on the belt buckle and watch case of the style scenario we’re basing this off of. And it’s also a a nice decorative piece, with the diamond design of the metal. Add a couple small books, a plant or two, and you have a nice focal point on the wall.

The Mirror: Umbra Hub Oval Mirror – $48.98 ($80). With all the right angles of the furniture pieces, getting something with a rounded design into the room isn’t a bad idea. This, and the lamp, break up all those sharp corners. For some reason this mirror is a lot cheaper on Amazon, than direct on Umbra, where it’s at the full price of $80.

The Art: Mid-Century Watercolor Blue Gray Color Block Framed On Canvas Painting – $65.99. A simple piece of art that sticks with the color scheme. If this is all too “matchy-matchy” for you, change it up with the throw pillows and art on the wall. That’s the easiest way to add color without overdoing it.

