Style Scenario: Valentine’s Day – Rolling Solo at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. So far we’ve covered a night out on the town, a dressed up-“ish” Date Night at home, as well a date night at home that’s a little more laid back. This one’s for those who are rolling solo. Smartly Single > Stupidly attached. Always. And there’s no better night to focus on “ol #1.” than Valentine’s. Keep it comfortable but smart. Easy but sleek. (Top Photo by Mark Basarab on Unsplash)

The Top: Target All in Motion Lightweight ¼ Zippered Athletic Top – $25. Inexpensive, sleek, and purposefully made to be comfortable, breathable, and flexible. Going for an upgraded athleisure (read: not sloppy) look here. This delivers for a non “upgraded” price. With the athleisure revolution, it’s never been easier to dress down but not out of it.

The Pants: Nike Unlimited Men’s Dri-FIT Tapered Leg Versatile Pants – $60 w/ AFF25 ($80). Because unlike cheap, schlumpy, all cotton or cotton/poly fleece sweats, these looks smart and feel great thanks to the performance Dri-FIT fabric.

The Watch: Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Solar – $506.75 ($675) on a suede Roaster Strap – $67.15 ($79.50). Seiko’s Prospex Speedtimer is like the iconic Newman Daytona … only for real people. Still an investment at half a grand, but on sale via Macy’s so it’ll come with a factory warranty. Comes stock on a stainless steel bracelet. Switching it out here for one of Worn & Wound’s Wind up shop suede Roadster Straps.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Number Two Socks – $25. Extraordinarily versatile and great for everything from workouts to smart casual wear. They also have outhouses on them. Because when you’re single, you can leave the bathroom door open while doing your business.

The Shoes: asics Men’s Gel-Quantum 360 VII Sportstyle Shoes – $84.95 ($160). Can double as gym shoes, but if you’re the type who likes to workout, it’s always good to have a specific pair of sneakers for recovery/down-time. Slippers just don’t cushion/support, and you’ll need that for legs that have been pounding the pavement or pushing through on the squat rack.

The Entertainment: Mr. & Mrs. Smith (on Amazon Prime). It’s really good, and it really has nothing to do with the Brangelina movie. Two strangers with espionage-ready backgrounds are thrown together by a mysterious company (hihi) and tasked with completing missions. The casting is perfect, the dialogue is contemporary and smart, and of course it helps that the clothes (and watches) are pretty awesome.

The Unsolicited Annual Advice: Stay off social media tonight. In fact, reduce if not silence your social media presence in general. All social media platforms are specifically engineered for oversharing, which can make even the most well-intentioned and genuinely interesting people seem… cringy. Discretion is the better part of valor, and silence is often sexy. As they say in showbusiness, “always leave them wanting more.”