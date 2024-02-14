Presidents’ Day 2024 Sales For Men – Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Clearance, UNIQLO Cashmere, & More

This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Weirdly enough, Presidents’ Day weekend is traditionally the first “big” retail promotions event of the year. The holidays are long gone, while winter clearance stock has dwindled. It’s not quite spring, but any excuse is good enough for stores and brands. So yeah. Presidents’ / President’s / Presidents Day. Here we are. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time unless otherwise noted. (above photo credit)

30% off is pretty standard for J. Crew, but Presidents’ Day weekend isn’t Black Friday either. They DO have some newer pre-spring arrivals starting to come in though. So if you’re dreaming of warmer weather (or simply hopping on a flight to go find some), and you’re a J. Crew fan, then absolutely worth a look. Code SHOPNOW is scheduled to run through Tuesday (2/20).

In case the steal alert somehow missed you. These are their 4-season weight flagship suits. Easy to tailor (when you have the time), non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless 3″ lapels. Available in four colors. Ludlow jackets are here, trousers are here. Meanwhile, Crosby Jackets are here. Trousers are here. Remember since they’re suit separates, you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out. Getting a special call out because these suit separates are usually excluded.

The Pick: Killshot 2 in Sail/Gum Yellow/Midnight Navy – $67.50 ($90)

And yes it includes the iconic gum-soled/navy swoosh killshots. Code AFF25 is set to expire tomorrow night, Thursday 2/15 at 8:30pm PT.

Nordstrom’s good-for-the-price in-house dress cap toe oxfords and suede chukkas are on significant sale. Free shipping and free returns too, as this sale is at Nordstrom and not Nordstrom Rack. (The Rack charges for returns. Not at Nordstrom.) There’s plenty more than shoes in there (see the Barbour and navy Rhone commuter)… but… it’s a true clearance. Expect sizes to be scattered and color selection to be mostly odd.

If you’re going to a spring wedding this year and you need a suit, now’s the time to scout one out, get it in-house, and get it tailored so you’re not rushing for that big day. Head here for a review of Spier’s newer, lower-cost, Red Label line. Still all wool and still comes with a half-canvas chest piece that will form to your shape as you wear it. They just knock the level of some of the other bits down a notch to save us, the customer, money in the end. Just one fit on these too. Something they’re calling “tailored” which fits somewhere in between their normal slim and athletic-leaning “contemporary” fits. Fifty bucks off ends this Sunday, February 18th.

Both UNIQLO’s limited time deals (which change/roll into something new after Thursday 2/15) as well as their sale section are both pretty good right now. Cashmere crews for sixty, OCBDs on sale, etc.

The Pick: adidas Stan Smith Lux – $84 w/ BIGSALE ($145)

Don’t worry, the “members only” bit is set to expire today (2/14). After that you’ve got to think they’ll throw the doors open to everyone. And while the Stan Smith Lux has gone for less in the recent past… you gotta think that was a one-off/black swan of a deal. $84 is still steal alert worthy. Full review here.

Obligatory reminder that BR Factory doesn’t have quite the same level of fit, finish, and fabrics that mainline Banana Republic does. But that’s also why they’re so much more affordable. Life is all about trade offs (or not taking the trade offs…) right? Since that additional 15% would come off the marked down price, total % off would be 57.5%. Which seems like an absurd amount, but these “outlet” positioned brands like BR Factory almost never sell anything at MSRP. But 57.5% off is pretty good, overall, for BR Factory.

This is the tail end of their fall/winter stock, so sizes are pretty picked over. No code needed. Discount should happen at checkout. Extra 25% off runs through this Tuesday, 2/20/24.

The combo pick:

= $199 total (reg price $374 for all three)

Not a bad deal. Usually Brooks Brothers’ shirt deals are either limited to their clearance stock (these are as wheelhouse as it gets) or require buying 4 (or more) shirts. Three / under $200 is doable for most, and not a bad time to stock up if you’re a fan of the Brooks Brothers non iron as so many seem to be.

Nice to see that they got more “chocolate” Woodward Briefcases back in stock. Hard not to like those. Hard not to like WP standard, what they do, and how they do it. Full review of the Woodward can be found here (albeit in the lighter/less subtle Tan option).

One has to wonder if BR will throw an additional 20% off deal at us as we head into the weekend. Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking. Picks above are limited to items that are NOT final sale at post time. Watch out for those. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged.

Here’s how this works: They collect orders for 3 weeks. Then they’ll start manufacturing them by style. (Assuming they work in where they can over the coming months?) Estimated delivery isn’t until (wait for it, literally) late June. But you end up with getting made in the USA (Maine) shoes from a heritage company for wholesale prices. Time continues to be the only commodity actually worth anything.

You should be able to mix and match on the shirts/polos deal. Meaning you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and still get the multi-buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And usually there’s a multi-buy deal for “new” customers floating around out on the googles… but you may have to jump through some technical hoops (cookies and what not) to get it to work. CT’s website is like that. Anywho, be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that. And know that while those “smart” jersey polos are incredibly smooth, soft, and the hidden button down collar is perfect… follow the laundering instructions. They can shrink up a bit in the wash if you’re not careful.

The Pick: Invicta Pro Diver Automatic – $59.87 ($80ish)

Ah yes, a classic Amazon sale where there are indeed some actual deals, but how they arrived at those items and those prices will forever remain a mystery to the universe. At least the Invicta automatic is still on sale. Shown above on a Crown and Buckle Supreme NATO, which also happens to still be on sale.

No sale of course since this is new stock and lululemon’s bestselling ABCs rarely if ever go on sale. But still worth a mention here if anyone is a diehard. Some new colors too. Warpstreme is what you want. That’s the pure performance material that has made lululemon’s ABC a game changer for many. That’s what the links above should go to. So why state that outright? Well…

A (bizarre) Warning: lululemon has made the (strange) decision to start making an additional version of their well loved ABC in a cotton blend called “Versa Twill.” That’s a hard-pass/heck-no for a lot of us (at least at the sky high $128 price point). Cotton is cheap, launders reasonably well, and is a well loved material for stuff like basic chinos and jeans… but wicking, quick drying, wrinkle-resistant, and highly breathable cotton is not. Just make sure to not confuse the two if you love performance gear (read: engineered/science-y fibers). Honestly, I can’t fathom why lululemon has made a cotton-blend ABC… at least from a customer-care perspective. I can see why, maybe, from a corporate margins perspective, but I’m trying to not be too cynical here.

