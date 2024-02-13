Steal Alert: J. Crew 30% off Italian Worsted Wool Suits

A few necessary points as to why these are getting the “steal alert” treatment even though they’re creeping up on half a grand:

J. Crew almost always excludes suits from their codes/promos. Their usual twice a year suit sales have historically topped out at 30% off. So to see some of their Italian worsted wool suits go on sale outside of that is pretty good. Their suits are actually suit separates: With suit separates like J. Crew, you get to pick not just the size of the jacket, but also the waist size AND INSEAM of the trouser . Yes you should still get your suit dialed in at a tailor. But you may get lucky and need less to little to no tailoring.

Suit separates are ideal (if not a total necessity) for those with frames that don't fit into the standard average-body-type "drop" zones traditionally-nested suits come in. Think barrel chested types, or cyclists with monster quads and glutes. They can't shop standard suit-pairs because often if the jacket fits, the pants won't. Or vice versa.

Got that? Just WHY these Italian worsted wool suit separates are part of the just launched 30% off SHOPNOW code, while the rest of their suits aren’t included, is beyond me. But here they are:

These are their 4-season weight flagship suits. Easy to tailor (when you have the time), non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless 3″ lapels. Available in four colors. Jackets are here, trousers are here. Remember since they’re suit separates, you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out.

For the beast modes. Maybe. Depends on how beast-y your beast mode happens to be. It’s still J. Crew, y’know? If you spend your weekends competing by throwing beer kegs over pole-vaulting bars… then it’s probably still not gonna fit. BUT… it’s still nice to give something a shot if you find yourself in that “Thicker than Ludlow, thank you very much” space. Jackets are here. Trousers are here.

Working at post time.

Not final sale either. They can be returned. Although it’ll cost you a $7.50 pre-paid label to send them back through the mail.

Remember, you’ll need to add both the jacket and matching trousers to your cart to get the full suit. And no, no one is asking you to wear your trousers as short as the J. Crew models do in some of the images. (Flood-stage, holy smokes!) That’s just a modeling thing J. Crew has done forever.

The 30% off select full priced items code SHOPNOW is set to expire next Tuesday, February 20th.

That’s all.

Carry on.

