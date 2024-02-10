10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – SLIM Target Performance pants, Down Jackets, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Slim? Slim! While those of us on team #thunderthighs appreciate the more straight fit of the original All in Motion performance 5 pockets (aka Golf Pants…) if you’re a true slim fit then you might have been left wanting this past year or so. No longer. Specifically positioned as a Slim Fit. Same fabric makeup as the straight fit. In person review in the works, so stand by for that.

It’s that “slate cola” color that many of us thirst (har) after. It plays on the whole translucent frames look, but doesn’t dip into yellow or orange or clear or anything else that might be a little too trendy. Because for most of us… our sunglasses are either brown (probably tortoise-shell) or black. And these are still brown. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. And since Huckberry doesn’t ship free until a $98 threshold is met, might want to keep these in the back of your mind for if/when you find something else over there, and need a cherry-on-top to trip that free shipping threshold.

Black, Navy, Brown, or Olive. No hood on these, which makes them perfect for layering underneath another jacket (say a mac or a peacoat) if it’s really cold out. Ten bucks off is set to expire this Thursday, but they’ve been going off and on sale pretty regularly here after the holidays.

Unlike the Brangelina movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith in this new Amazon Prime version aren’t actually married, but instead spies who pretend to be married in order to complete their missions. Which of course provides an interesting dynamic… and one which isn’t totally foreign to the spy genre. And of course it looks great (style wise) too.

Great collars on these Premium Poplin dress shirts. Gray dress shirts are perfect for minimalists who still like to wear suits. They look terrific with navy and charcoal suits, and they certainly don’t require a tie. Know that these BR shirts are anything but non-iron. You will need to iron these. And this is a true slim fit.

Leather valet trays are great and all, but what if you want something that’s longer and leaner, and cheaper?? Enter silicone trays. Sometimes used for organizing stuff in bathrooms (as they’re waterproof), sometimes used for parts in shops. Either way, they’re a sneaky good (and cheap) way to find a solution to organizing small stuff, if you can’t find a standard valet tray that fits a certain space. Shown above is a particularly long/lean tray from Amazon: 7.83″L x 3.98″W x 0.71″H. Makes for a great place to stick a watch, wedding ring, and anything else small on a nightstand.

Probably more sweater-jacket (aka a “swacket”) hybrid as opposed to true outerwear. 52% cotton, 46% polyester, 2% spandex. Wear it like you would a track jacket, only in places/situations that requires a bit more than a track jacket.

Invicta Pro Diver Automatic – $61.66 w/ 5% off coupon box checked

Easy wearing 40mm case diameter. Dependable Seiko automatic movement. 200m of water resistance with a screw down crown. It’s thee OG CHEAP Sub-Homage. And it’s finally back to where it was, cost-wise.

In 2023 this thing had oddly jumped in price into the $80 – $100 range. Thankfully, it’s recently dipped back under our self-imposed $75 or less ceiling. Why it’s dropped in price, I dunno. Perhaps it’s brother in arms (wrists?) Invicta 1953 automatic got too popular, and the pricing robots at Amazon had to drop the price on the Pro-Divers to get them moving again. No matter the cause for the price reduction, it’s welcome. Just remember that you’ll have to live with the etched “INVICTA” branding on the 9 o’clock side of the case, but in real life it’s somewhat ignorable. It also arrives on a stainless steel bracelet, but it truly excels on NATO straps. Like any one of Crown & Buckle’s many Supreme NATOs. But you already knew that.

More slimmed up smart basics from Target’s Goodfellow line. 97% cotton / 3% stretch. Because sometimes you just need a darn oxford button down.

Giving these another mention because they’re rarely under $75. These are the tees that you can wear for three days straight while on the road (or anywhere else) without them picking up funk, stink, or feeling gross. That’s the magic of merino wool, as it’s naturally anti-microbial, wicks, breathes, and regulates temperature. Fully rationalizing a $60+ t-shirt purchase would go something like this: $61.60 per one tee that can be worn for three days = three regular tees that can be worn for one day. $61.60 / 3 = $20.53 per tee. Seems reasonable. That, and with these, you can pack super light.

Note that these are a true slim fit. My 5’10″/185lbs has to size up to a size large, which fits perfect after a wash and dry. Code seems to be working just on the slim “performance” fit.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.