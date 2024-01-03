Best Affordable Style of 2023 – The Pants

The end of one year and a start of another means it’s time to hand out some awards. No there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Size Shown above: 32×30 on 5’10″/185

32×30 on 5’10″/185 Color Shown Above: Dark Gray (not charcoal, more of a medium gray)

(not charcoal, more of a medium gray) Fabric: 54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester

54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Sales? Sometimes. Not often. But the price can drop as low as $28 during a rare 30% off sale.

Sometimes. Not often. But the price can drop as low as $28 during a rare 30% off sale. FIT note: More of a straight fit than a slim fit.

These pants are shockingly good. While the rest of the industry flails & fails to replicate the magic of Lululemon’s best selling ABC pants, it’s Target, at forty bucks, that gets the closest.

Made in a variety of colors, although stock can come and go

(some colors are sold out at post time)

They are not identical to lululemon. But they seem to be as close as anyone can get. No gusseted crotch on these, but the fabric is awfully similar to the Warpstreme material Lululemon uses, albeit a little thinner/lighter feeling for Target. Frankly, to call them “golf” pants does them a disservice. Because if someone doesn’t golf, they might not give them a try. They just look like normal, 5-pocket pants, and feel like high end (despite the affordable source and price point) performance 5-pocket casual trousers.

Great stretch, wicking/breathable/etc. Fit is more straight than slim, which makes sense since they’re made as a golf/athletic wear pair of casual trousers, but they look great with t-shirts and sneakers, polos, and chinos, etc.

Shown above in our What to Pack when Traveling Light post

Would love to see a non-5 pocket/standard dress-trouser/chino style. These can look good with a blazer (see above), but something with slash pockets up front and welts in the rear would look even better.

Free shipping kicks in at $35, so with some of the colors being priced at $40, Target will send those to you for free.

Also Receiving Votes: Lululemon Warpstreme ABC Pants (5 pockets) or Trousers – $128 , Old Navy Rotation Chinos – $30ish, B.R. Luxe Traveler Jean in Slim or Athletic Fit – $130, Spier & Mackay Side-Tab dress trousers – $118, Banana Republic Core Temp Pants – $100, GAP’s Modern Khakis – $40ish, Flint & Tinder 365 Pants in Slim, Straight, or Tapered Fit – $98, Bonobos Italian Stretch Wool Dress Pants – $118.30 w/ BYE2023 ($229), UNIQLO Slim Fit Chinos – $49.90, adidas Tiro track/soccer pants – $50, Target Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Slim Fit Stretch Denim – $40 (just reviewed here)