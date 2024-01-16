Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds, New Nordy Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Sharkskin options are getting twenty bucks off, while the regular wools are back to fifty bucks off. Full review can be found here. And that’s a pretty sizable discount for their Blake Stitched shoes. Still no restock of the true dark brown cap toes (review here,) but plenty of other options.

Prices are as marked, so, that discount has already been taken and nothing extra comes off at checkout. Do watch out for Factory 2nds shoes in their regular sale section, as Allen Edmonds has (annoyingly) taken to sneaking those F2s into their sale section and there’s a $25 restocking fee on all returns for Factory 2nds. Picks above are not Factory 2nds. So you should be good to go there.

Sizes and color selection are scattered as it’s got an end-of-season clearance feel to it, but there’s some winners in there all the same. All final sale. So, now’s not the time to try lululemon for the very first time. No one wants you to get stuck with something that doesn’t fit.

The Pick: Made in the USA Danner Mountain Light in Tan or Moss – $215.40 ($440) not final sale yet?

Those must have just been added over the weekend. A legendary Danner Model, with a few Todd Snyder design touches. Fully Gore-Tex lined, 1-Piece, Full-Grain, Water-Resistant Leather Uppers, stich down construction. Best of all they’re NOT final sale. At least not at post time. Available in either the tan option shown above, or a rich looking moss green suede.

Got a promo email from Nordstrom touting “new items added to sale”… and they’re not lying. Mostly outerwear, which makes sense considering the time of year, but there’s been a noticeable injection of new stock post Half-Yearly sale. And that’s welcome. Especially since everything still ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: