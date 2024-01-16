Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds, New Nordy Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier & Mackay: Red Label Suits are $20 – $50 off,
Blake Stitched Shoes are $30 off
- Red Label Half-Canvas Merino Wool Sharkskin Suits – $278 ($298) four colors
- Red Label Half-Canvas Merino Wool Suits – $248 ($298) six colors, review here
- Blake Stitched Double Monks – $148 ($178)
- Blake Stitched Cap Toes – $148 ($178) review here
Sharkskin options are getting twenty bucks off, while the regular wools are back to fifty bucks off. Full review can be found here. And that’s a pretty sizable discount for their Blake Stitched shoes. Still no restock of the true dark brown cap toes (review here,) but plenty of other options.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale Items
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Shoe with Dainite Sole – $258.30 ($425)
- Denali Boot – $209.99 ($475)
- Chandler Chukka Boot – $209.99 ($475)
- Windsor Plain-toe Derby – $230.30 ($395)
Prices are as marked, so, that discount has already been taken and nothing extra comes off at checkout. Do watch out for Factory 2nds shoes in their regular sale section, as Allen Edmonds has (annoyingly) taken to sneaking those F2s into their sale section and there’s a $25 restocking fee on all returns for Factory 2nds. Picks above are not Factory 2nds. So you should be good to go there.
lululemon: new items added to their “We Made Too Much” Final Sale section
- Obsidian Gray Commission Slim-Fit Warpstreme Pants 32″ inseam – $79 FINAL ($128)
- Dark Forest ABC Joggers – $69 FINAL ($128)
- Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirts – $49 – $59 FINAL ($98)
- Metal Vent Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve Shirts – $39 – $49 FINAL ($78)
- Navy Down for It All Jacket – $149 FINAL ($198) no hood on this one. It’s the stand-collar jacket model.
Sizes and color selection are scattered as it’s got an end-of-season clearance feel to it, but there’s some winners in there all the same. All final sale. So, now’s not the time to try lululemon for the very first time. No one wants you to get stuck with something that doesn’t fit.
BONUS Todd Snyder: Extra 40% off Sale & Final Sale Items w/ EXTRA40
The Pick: Made in the USA Danner Mountain Light in Tan or Moss – $215.40 ($440) not final sale yet?
Those must have just been added over the weekend. A legendary Danner Model, with a few Todd Snyder design touches. Fully Gore-Tex lined, 1-Piece, Full-Grain, Water-Resistant Leather Uppers, stich down construction. Best of all they’re NOT final sale. At least not at post time. Available in either the tan option shown above, or a rich looking moss green suede.
BONUS II Nordstrom: New Items added to their sale section
- Bonobos Quilted Jacket – $148.85 ($229) description says cotton, but isn’t this one of their water resistant pieces of (poly) outerwear?
- Rodd & Gunn Wool Blend Shiell Hill Sport Coat – $278.60 ($398)
- Hart Schaffner Marx Hartsdale Water Resistant Jacket – $212.99 ($425)
- North Face Canyonlands Hybrid Vest – $84 ($120)
- Tom Ford Prescott 60mm Square Sunglasses – $276.25 ($425)
- North Face Camden Water Repellent Jacket – $105 ($150)
Got a promo email from Nordstrom touting “new items added to sale”… and they’re not lying. Mostly outerwear, which makes sense considering the time of year, but there’s been a noticeable injection of new stock post Half-Yearly sale. And that’s welcome. Especially since everything still ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 70% off select FINAL sale styles w/ SHOPSALE (as always with final sale items, no returns or exchanges.)
- Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance. Picks can be found here if you’d like them.