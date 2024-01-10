Steal Alert: Extra 25% off Sale Items at Brooks Brothers

Happy Clearance Making the most of Gift Cards Season?

Brooks Brothers has been trying to look younger the last couple of years. There’s been some misses, and there’s been some hits. The goal with the picks below it to not veer too far into their dusty-old stuff, yet not get sucked into the trendy “how do you do fellow kids??” items either.

Free shipping doesn’t kick in until, wait for it, $200. Which is abnormally high for the industry. And while this is a sale’s-on-sale kinda sale, all picks below had at least a decent size selection at post time. But some stuff seems to be moving really fast. Return policy can be found here. A $7.00 pre-paid label is the cost if you can’t get it back to a physical store. Ready? Off we go with the picks.

WAIT. AN IMPORTANT NOTE: Buried in the fine print of their return policy is this little gem:

Items that are not eligible for return include: ​​​​​​​​Items 70% off or Final Sale

Hang on. Is something considered 70% off only before the extra 25% off is taken? Or is it fair game to be final sale if the extra 25% off drops it to below 30% of MSRP? Are they really putting the job on their customers to do that math? Just in case they are, which would be ridiculous, anything 70% off after the additional 25% off has been taken has been noted below. Sheesh Brooks Brothers. C’mon now.

Honestly confused as to why this mid/lighter but not too light gray suit from their Italian made 1818 line has drifted this far in price. 97% wool / 3% elastane from Italy’s Tollegno. Hand-sewn armholes for ease of movement. Comes with unattached sleeve cuff buttons so you can have the sleeves made with surgeon’s/functional cuff buttons if you want. Don’t think you have to do that if you don’t want to though. Nice suit. Great price.

Another one. Not as many sizes (40S, 40R, and “up” at post time), and it’s in a mini houndstooth instead of a wildly versatile grey like the previous suit. Yet if you like Brooks Brothers 1818 suits, that’s as good a price you’ll find for something that doesn’t have a color or pattern that looks like something an extra in Anchorman would have worn.

Thinking this one won’t last that long. That looks like it’d be smart over a shirt and tie for the more conservative dressers, and even dressed way down with sharp joggers and cool sneakers for those who like the luxe athleisure look. XS, S, and M left at post time.

100% wool. Classic stripes. Description says it’s not too heavy to layer, and not too light for winter temperatures.

Note: This is one of those picks that once the additional 25% off is taken it becomes more than 70% off. So it might be final sale. Geeze it’d be nice if they’d just tag their Final Sale stuff as Final Sale.

Yes indeed, 3-roll-2 jackets really have been getting more popular. It’s a three piece suit if you want to spring for the vest, a two-piece otherwise, or picking up the jacket to wear with jeans, cords, dress trousers, etc. is also very much in play. Patch pockets on the jacket keep it leaning more “sporting”/British country-side, and that means the jacket should be nicely versatile to dress down (again, probably with jeans.) Looks like the sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning? And the description for the vest says the tweed is “fabricated in Italy” so, you’d think that’s almost certainly gonna be the case for the matching (duh) jacket and trousers. Shown at the very top of the post… under a sweater. A sweater worn OVER a suit coat? Must be awfully cold in that library, with all of those leather bound books, smelling like rich mahogany.

Moleskin is perfect for cold weather. No small rodents get harmed in the making of the fabric, as it’s a brushed, soft-napped, cotton fabric. (I think moles are rodents? UPDATE: Moles are NOT rodents.)

For those that want a break from the shawl collar thing. 100% cotton. They say it’s a “stand collar” but that could be only when you button it all the way up. Looks a wee bit floppy from here. Who knows.

Wear it with jeans or wool flannel trousers now, and then pair it up with some off-white chinos this summer for a dressed up event. Know that it is fully lined, so it won’t be crazy airy in the dead of summer, but… hey, it’s January. Hard to think that far ahead.

Yarn is an interesting mix: 35% Silk, 18% Wool, 26% Cotton, 9% Viscose, 10% Nylon, 2% Spandex. (*does quick math*) Yes! It equals 100%! And credit to the copy writers for not working an “other” in there. Gotta love it when a retailer/brand has an item that’s made in a blended fabric and they include the mystery material “other” in the mix. But not here. Guessing these are mid to lighter weight with all that silk.

Conservative tweed in olive as opposed to a grandpa’s-chair-brown, with a pop of blue to keep it interesting. Butterfly lined in the back for extra breathability. Note that the Brooks Brothers “Classic” fit isn’t super slim, but it’s not as boxy as what they call their “Traditional” fit. What they call their “classic fit” here in 2024 was the “Regent” fit like a year or two ago.

WOW that’s preppy. Made in Italy. Nice. Would look great on a casual Friday, at a warm weather wedding in a few months, teaching in a classroom, or under a v-neck sweater.

And now something more standard. 3 ¼” width. Still made in Italy. Stripes. Stripes are good. Stripes work.

3 ¼” wide. Navy background with red lions. Rawr.

Hard to find a full zip cardigan these days. Blame the Manning brothers for making the quarter/half-zip the dominant stand-neck-style sweater. Also obviously shown at the very top of the post. Shoulder patches are cotton moleskin (moles! not rodents! who would have believed it!), not suede.

There’s the Manning sweater we’ve all been waiting for. And even in an “adventurous” (for them) rugby stripe pattern. C’MON ELI (nsfw-ish) YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO.

Wheelhouse five-pocket garment dyed pants. Casual of course, but can be dressed up a touch as well. 98% cotton / 2% spandex. Pretty positive reviews too.

Looks like a ski-sweater from past decades. Not a bad thing this time of year.

Note: This is one of those picks that once the additional 25% off becomes more than 70% off. So it might be final sale.

Wow that’s preppy. Ripped from a “lawn-games” catalog from the early 20th century. Also putting this sweater in this sale picks post as a point on lighting/continuity… the color doesn’t even look remotely the same from the lifestyle image to the product with model image. That’s a huge difference.

Note: This is one of those picks that once the additional 25% off becomes more than 70% off. So it might be final sale.

I have a Baltimore Orioles hat. I’ve had a Baltimore Orioles hat since I was a kid. I’m not even an Orioles fan (I do not have anything against them). The only reason why I have loved my many Baltimore Orioles hats is that the ones I prefer are the version of the cartoon oriole… which is also wearing a hat. So it’s a hat, with a bird wearing a hat, on the hat. Hats on hats. Wheels within wheels. Tie bars made to look like ties holding ties. Turtles all the way down. And who doesn’t like turtles? I just wish the hat which the Oriole is wearing would itself have a logo of another Oriole head (also wearing a hat) on it, but… instead the bird got stuck wearing a hat with the “O’s” logo. Perhaps they were scared of rupturing the space time continuum. First, the Orioles hat. Next, CERN!

The Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Sale Items deal is set to run through Wednesday January 17th.