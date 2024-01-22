Steal Alert: Bonobos Extra 50% off Sale Items

Is this the new regime attempting to clear out the old regime’s goods? That’s what it feels like.

Haven’t seen an extra 50% off (fifty!) Bonobos sale items in a very, very long time. And while much of the sale section is final sale and stuff tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged, there are some serious steals in there that aren’t final sale yet and thus the TAKEHALF code applies… and they can be returned or exchanged via the super-easy/customer friendly Bonobos returns policy.

We’ll start with the items that can be returned or exchanged first. After that we’ll make a note and it’ll be final sale from there on out. As always, pay attention to the product’s page because regular sale vs final sale status can change on a dime. Ready? Set? Off we go…

They’re not final sale either. Super 120s Italian wool from Marzotto. Three wheelhouse/foundational colors to pick from. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons (which are real horn btw) for easy tailoring. Pick stitching. Double vent jackets. Sold as separates, so you don’t get stuck with a “nested” pair of suit trousers that won’t fit just so.

Here’s how this works:

Pick your color

Pick your jacket size and fit

Scroll down

Pick your trouser size and fit

Add to cart and apply the extra 50% off TAKEHALF code

With Bonobos free shipping and returns you can order multiple sizes and see what fits you best out of the box. Know that the trousers will come with a 37″ inseam with the intention you get them hemmed by your local tailor.

Also not final sale at post time. And call me crazy, but even though these specifically say they’re machine washable… playing it safe and dry-cleaning sparingly is going to be the safest way to go. They’re 100% extra fine merino wool, so they shouldn’t pick up any stink (as merino wool has natural anti-microbial properties). So yeah, unless you wanna risk it, dry clean these only when they look or feel like they need a true freshening up.

And the v-necks. Same price, same deal. Thankfully not final sale. Lots of sizes, lots of colors.

A sneaky good deal. Finding 4-season wool dress trousers for a reasonable price is dang near impossible these days. Eighty bucks and NOT final sale is a true steal. Being that these aren’t final sale quite yet, you can return or exchange them if you don’t get your fit/size right out of the gate. If your goal is to dress a little better than you have to this year, these could be a true foundation of that resolution. Wear them with a dress shirt and blazer. Dress them down with a long sleeve polo. Even a crewneck merino sweater and some super clean, minimalist sneakers would work. Fabric is 98% Wool, 2% Elastane from Italy’s Marzotto mill. Over 200 reviews and 4.5/5 starts. Can’t say that about everything on the Bonobos site these days.

A lot of us who run warmer than most steer clear from flannel shirts. Because unless you’re a lumberjack, you probably spend most of your cold weather months indoors. And HVAC systems can be unpredictable. So a flannel shirt can go from perfectly warm to OH MY STARS GET THIS OVEN WITH ARMS OFF OF MY TORSO right-quick. These appear to solve that problem, by maintaining the soft brushed flannel fabric but lightening the weight. No personal experience, so who knows if they work as intended, but pretty sure that’s what they’re going for here.

$24.50 is a pleasant price. Not seventy five bucks. Wondering if the new owners (same company that owns EXPRESS) will figure out, moving forward, that seventy five bucks for a basic 60% cotton/40% poly henley just isn’t gonna be something us in the customer base is gonna jump at.

It’s a rare event when some of the Bonobos office-ready Weekday Warriors drop this low. Wrinkle-resistant, 97% Cotton / 3% Elastane trousers for smart casual to dressier work environments. NOT final sale yet either.

Another rare item that’s not final sale. 100% wool Moon Mills British tweed cut in the famous unconstructed Bonobos style. That dark houndstooth with just a touch of blue is perfect for those who want the warm texture of tweed for these dark months. Also just featured in this month’s Most Wanted.

Not final sale at post time. For the uninitiated, moleskin is a super soft, plush, cotton (or in this case cotton with stretch) fabric that’s a little like velvet without all the fussiness and shine. It’s matte, it’s got a very short nap, it looks normal from a distance, but your date will want to touch your quads. Nice, right?

Big ski-chalet “vibes” with this one. If such a thing is possible. “Hot buttered rum, light on the butter.“

And now some picks from the final sale items, which cannot be returned or exchanged. So be very, very careful with the below…

Final sale so no returns or exchanges. But! Unlike most other flannels from other brands, these come in either a slim or standard fit. Most sizes are in stock at post time. That could change though.

It is prime “cozy” season. 80% wool / 20% nylon. Final sale. No returns or exchanges on this one.

Odd colors only, but that’s clearance season for you. Made from super-soft 50% Pima Cotton and 50% Drytex Acrylic. Has a mercerized/refined look and feel, even though they’re labeled as “performance.”

Going on a warm weather getaway in the coming months? Well in the meantime, take a trip to the Bargain Bonobos Bin. It’s wild in here. These are their flagship, best-selling short sleeve button ups. Multiple fits to choose from. Lots of patterns. But size availability is all over the place. Be aware that these don’t come with button down collars this round. That makes a difference to those of us who very much prefer casual shirts like these to have button down collars. Price depends on the color/pattern. Final sale. No returns on these.

Ah man. They’re final sale. No returns or exchanges. COME ON. Serious potential but what a gamble. At least it’s something like a blazer that a tailor could tweak of the fit is a little off. If you’re not familiar with Bonobos tailoring and all of their fits, stay very, very far away. The last thing anyone around these parts wants is for you to get stuck with a $155 sportcoat you can’t wear.

