Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2024

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

OH. Oh my. For anyone who has picked up a Hamilton Murph 38mm in the last year or so and you’ve been wanting to put it on a goes-with-everything stainless steel bracelet… Uncle Straps to the rescue. This is the same company that makes after-market stainless bracelets (and more) that’ll fit specific luxury watches like the Omega Speedmaster, Tudor Black Bay, etc. They also make a lot of different bracelets for Seikos. And now, the Hamilton Murph gets their “why didn’t the brand think of this first?” treatment. 316L Stainless Steel, all solid links (solid end links too), and the bracelet tapers from 20mm at the lugs to 16mm. Three micro adjustment holes in the clasp. Watch will run you $895, but cross your fingers and toes and hope that Macy’s goes back to putting these on sale on occasion, and you might get lucky getting one on a discount from an authorized dealer.

The thing about Nike’s iconic AF1 is that they’re the perfect blend of retro-cool and contemporary style. And they’re bleepin’ comfortable. This just released, simple, versatile color-scheme will do nicely and then some.

Bravus Non-Alcoholic Peanut Butter Dark – $13.99 / 6 pack (or $49.99 for 24 w/ free shipping)

Because it’s Dry January, and nobody does the craft N/A thing better than Bravus. Their Peanut Butter Dark is perfect for fall and winter… not that some of us haven’t cracked a cold Peanut Butter Dark in the dead of summer and thought about frozen Reese’s from our childhood. 110 calories, <.5% ABV. If you’re a well-oiled craft beer aficionado, don’t expect Old Rasputin or Black Butte Reserve or some other beast of a stout or porter. It’s an N/A beer. So you gotta think about it that way. It’s amazing.

For those that don’t want a heavier, more casual oxford cloth, yet still love a well executed button down collar. Check out the “roll” as the collar eases down towards the buttons. And the fine twill fabric will keep it sharp. You will be ironing these though. Yet the twill weave makes that easier than some other types of fabrics.

Because while a tad late, Old-Man-Winter showed up in a real hurry for some of us. 100% wool Moon Mills British tweed cut in the famous unconstructed Bonobos style. That dark houndstooth with just a touch of blue is perfect for those who want the warm texture of tweed for these dark months, but don’t want to look like a crusty Western-Civ professor. (Hat tip to those Western-Civ profs that aren’t, y’know, crusty.) The code TAKEHALF looks to be good for an extra 50% off (!!) sale and final sale items and runs through this upcoming Sunday 1/28/24.

from top right, descending…

These are not Factory 2nds (aka “F2s”.) First quality. So they should ship and return for free. Handcrafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, Goodyear Welted, Dainite Studded Rubber sole. Hit those with a little Saphir water-proofing spray and you’ll have an all season, stylishly versatile pair of boots. Extra 30% off sale (price is reflected above and on their site too) ends today, Monday 1/22/24.

