Spier’s big Sweater Sale, 30% off Red Wing Moc Boots, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Sweater-Splurge-Alert. And there’s plenty of sweater weather left. Plenty. Lots of styles involved in this one. Way more than the four shown above. Lots of colors for each style too, but sizes available are scattered depending on which style and which color you’re after. That’s after-New-Year sweater shopping for you. Happens every year. And yes these prices are higher than what you’d spend on a sweater from Target or Old Navy. But the materials (merino wool), substantial construction, and attention to detail are legit. Cheap cotton or cotton-blend bargain sweaters are just not going to hold up or be as comfortable to wear.

Buried deep within yesterday’s one-sale-5-outfits post is one of the better deals of the week: These Red Wings for 30% off at Bespoke Post. And there’s more than just the Moc Toe Boots on sale. It’s tiered, so ten percent off a hundred bucks, twenty percent off two hundred, and thirty percent off three hundred. And thus, not a bad time for a splurge on Red Wings if that’s on your radar and in your budget.

Wear only underwear (and socks) that you love. Everything else is for naught if your “ditches” are screaming at you all day. Big thanks to our man Ryan for this one. Thirteen bucks with free shipping for a couple of new pairs of performance boxerjocks is pretty great. Sizes seem to be moving fast though.

Not quite sure what those leather soled black cap toe balmorals have to do with “winter layers,” but its been a while since they went on sale and they were decently impressive in person. Also, this might be the last time to grab a Sussex quilted jacket on substantial discount before they wander into the final sale section. Speaking of….

Was an additional 70% off just yesterday, but they added some new stuff overnight then kicked the discount down by 10% – 20%. All final sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zilch. Zero. Tread carefully here. Code SALETIME runs through Monday. Wouldn’t be shocked to see more stock get added over the next few days, but, who knows.

Obligatory reminder that BR Factory is not the same quality as mainline BR. But they’re noticeably more affordable, and while they are one of those brands that’s more or less always on sale, 40% off + an additional 20% off (which equals 52% off) is solid for them.

lululemon’s “we made too much” final sale section is usually super picked over. So it’s worth noting when it’s not. Relative to other brands, they don’t make a ton of extra stuff that ends up getting discounted (they tend to manage their inventory really tight…) but there’s still some good stuff with some sizes left in there. But again, all final sale, no returns or exchanges.

Last week UNIQLO has their non-hooded ultra light down jackets on sale, as well as their casual OCBDs. This week it’s back to the hooded Ultra Light Down Parkas, and their smoother/dressier super non iron dress shirts. $10 off deals are scheduled to end today, 1/18/24.

Also worth a mention: