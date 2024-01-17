One Store, Five Outfits: Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Sale Items

Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items (exp. 1/17)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations pulled from the Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Sale (which happens to end today, 1/17/24.). For many of us Brooks Brothers can be out of our wallet’s range at full price. So hitting the sale section when it’s getting a rare extra 25% off can help immensely. All efforts were made to stick to items with at least a decent size selection left at post time, but it’s clearance season. So allow us a little creative leeway if sizes seem less plentiful than usual.
Suit & Tie
Brooks Brothers: Made in Italy 1818 Suit – $524.99 ($1298)
Stretch Supima Non-Iron Royal Oxford Windowpane Dress Shirt – $44.99 ($128),
Made in Italy Wool Silk Tie – $41.24 ($108)
(Maverick & Co. Manhattan Deluxe Leather Briefcase – $299 (via Nordstrom),
Carfina Polarized Sunglasses – $20ish,
Orient Bambino Small Seconds Automatic – $215,
Made in the USA Darn Tough “The Standard” Wool Blend Socks – $26,
Spier and Mackay Blake Stitched Brogue Cap Toes – $148 ($178),
Nordstrom Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50)
Office Ready Blues and Grays
Brooks Brothers: Slim Fit Wool Tweed Sportcoat – $224.99 ($548),
Blue Checked Poplin Shirt – $37.49 ($89.50),
Slim Fit Five-Pocket Stretch Cotton Garment Dyed Pants – $44.99 ($118)
Made in Italy Silk Medallion Pocket Square – $41.24 ($108),
(Timex Fairfield Chronograph – $79,
Bombas merino blend performance socks – $24,
Grant Stone Edward Boot Color #8 Chromexcel – $296 ($380)
Banana Republic Nubuck Belt – $48.75 ($90))
Winter Textures
Brooks Brothers: Polar Series Down Parka – $239.99 ($798),
Brushed Wool Raglan Crewneck Sweater – $59.99 ($198),
Cotton Moleskin Pants – $52.49 ($168)
Made in Italy Fair Isle Crew Socks – $9.74 ($24.50)
(Made in the USA Oak Street 1975 NATO Watch Cap + Marine Scarf – $60 ($80),
Seiko SRPG37 – $221,
Allen Edmonds Chandler Chukkas – $209.99 ($475),
Allen Edmonds Suede Avenue Dress Belt – $80.47 ($125))
Blazer/Sportcoat & Jeans
Brooks Brothers: Classic Regent-Fit Wool-Tweed Sportcoat – $262.49 ($598),
Made in Italy Fair Isle Crew Socks – $9.74 ($24.50)
(Spier & Mackay Merino Cable Crewneck Sweater – $86.40 ($128),
Amazon Essentials Comfort Stretch Denim – $38 ($44),
Invicta 1953 Automatic – $130 + Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO – $28
Red Wing 6-Inch Classic Moc Boots in Copper – $231 w/ SAVEMORE ($330)
LL Bean Classic Belt – $44.95))
Staying in, and more than fine with that
Brooks Brothers: Merino Wool Striped Half-Zip Sweater – $74.99 ($248),
Drawstring Chino Pants – $29.99 ($98.50),
Cotton Blend Varsity Socks – $9.74 ($24.50),
Sperry x Brooks Brothers A/O Cup 3-Eye – $67.49 ($148),
(Timex Scout – $42,
The Complete Sherlock Holmes Collection Wordsworth Box Set – $25)