Sanders Chukkas Restock, Supreme NATOs sale, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Bonobos: Extra 50% off Sale w/ TAKEHALF (ends this Sunday)
- Super 120s Italian Wool Jetsetter Suit Separates – $359 ($900) navy, charcoal, or mid-blue
- Merino Crew Neck Sweaters – $34.50 ($99)
- Slim or Standard Fit Fireside Flannel Shirts – $29.50 FINAL ($110) no returns or exchanges on these flannels as they’re tagged as final sale.
- Italian Wool Dress Trousers – $79.50 ($229)
Took another extended spin through the Bonobos sale section to see if there was anything worth adding here on top of our original sale picks and… pretty sure we got most of what’s worthwhile. The true steals still seem to be the Jetsetter suit separates and those Italian Wool dress trousers. Both of which aren’t final sale at post time. But there is quite a bit of final sale stuff lurking in the Bonobos sale section. Gotta watch out for those items as anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. But yes, the extra 50% off applies to non final sale stuff as well. Code TAKEHALF expires this Sunday, 1/28/24.
Crown & Buckle watch straps: Closeout Sale
- 20mm Repp Supreme NATO – $27.20 ($34) shown above on the Invicta Pro Diver Automatic. (Both have been worn quite a bit.)
- 20mm Slate & Black Matte Supreme NATO – $22.40 ($28)
- 20mm “Dover” Gray with gray stripe Supreme NATO – $27.20 ($34)
- 22mm Desert Striped Supreme NATO – $27.20 ($34) … 22mm would fit, for example, the Casio Diver.
Make sure you double check your watch’s lug dimensions as not all watches have a 20mm strap width. Most do, thus the 20mm mentions above. Looks like clearance season is hitting watch straps as well. It’s a select items sale, but some favorites are very much included. Such as the Repp red and gray stripe shown above on the somewhat legendary Invicta Pro Diver Automatic. Y’know, haven’t checked in on the price on those in a while as they had creeped up closer to $90 in the last few months. I wonder what they’re pric…
Amazon: Invicta Pro Diver Automatic – $61.66 w/ 5% off coupon box checked
YAHHHHHHH! Got to use the same picture TWICE!!
Anywho…
It’s no Prime Day $50ish spectacular, but it is significantly less than the $80 – $90 range this legend of a (cheap!) watch has been stuck at lately. A reminder that you’ll have to live with the etched “INVICTA” branding on the 9 o’clock side of the case, but in real life it’s somewhat ignorable. Review here if you’d like it. And don’t forget to check the little “5% off” coupon box before you add it to your cart to get that $61.66 price. Arrives on a stainless steel bracelet, but it excels on NATO straps. Like a Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO. But you already knew that.
Spier & Mackay: Winter Clearance Event is live + Extra 20% off select (no code needed)
- 100% Merino Winter Hats – $22.40 ($38)
- 100% Merino Wool Scarves – $30.40 ($48)
- 85% Merino Wool & 15% Cashmere Overcoats – $318.40 ($448) shown = med. gray, which has a good size selection left at post time
- 100% Wool Dark Navy Donegal Peacoat – $342.40 ($478)
Lots of cold weather accessories as well as outerwear. Looks like just about all of it is getting the extra 20% off at checkout. No code needed. Tis’ the season to no longer be saying “‘Tis the season!” therefor tis the season to save on coats, hats, and gloves.
Huckberry: Restock of Made in the U.K. Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas – $250
Free shipping and free returns via Huckberry. Therefor, these might as well be on sale. Because Huckberry seems to be the only retailer on this side of the Atlantic who sells the famous Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas (review here btw). Ordering direct through Sanders is great, but through them they go for around $270 (depending on the exchange rate). PLUS you’d be on the hook for international returns. Meaning if they show up, don’t work out, and you have to ship them back… you could be out-of-pocket to the tune of $80ish total in outbound and return shipping charges. So when Huckberry restocks, it’s worth a mention.
Note that the soles are crepe which isn’t great in winter weather. So if you live somewhere cold, icy, and wet, you might want to wait until spring.