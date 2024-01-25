Sanders Chukkas Restock, Supreme NATOs sale, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Took another extended spin through the Bonobos sale section to see if there was anything worth adding here on top of our original sale picks and… pretty sure we got most of what’s worthwhile. The true steals still seem to be the Jetsetter suit separates and those Italian Wool dress trousers. Both of which aren’t final sale at post time. But there is quite a bit of final sale stuff lurking in the Bonobos sale section. Gotta watch out for those items as anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. But yes, the extra 50% off applies to non final sale stuff as well. Code TAKEHALF expires this Sunday, 1/28/24.

Make sure you double check your watch’s lug dimensions as not all watches have a 20mm strap width. Most do, thus the 20mm mentions above. Looks like clearance season is hitting watch straps as well. It’s a select items sale, but some favorites are very much included. Such as the Repp red and gray stripe shown above on the somewhat legendary Invicta Pro Diver Automatic. Y’know, haven’t checked in on the price on those in a while as they had creeped up closer to $90 in the last few months. I wonder what they’re pric…

Amazon: Invicta Pro Diver Automatic – $61.66 w/ 5% off coupon box checked

YAHHHHHHH! Got to use the same picture TWICE!!

Anywho…

It’s no Prime Day $50ish spectacular, but it is significantly less than the $80 – $90 range this legend of a (cheap!) watch has been stuck at lately. A reminder that you’ll have to live with the etched “INVICTA” branding on the 9 o’clock side of the case, but in real life it’s somewhat ignorable. Review here if you’d like it. And don’t forget to check the little “5% off” coupon box before you add it to your cart to get that $61.66 price. Arrives on a stainless steel bracelet, but it excels on NATO straps. Like a Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO. But you already knew that.

Lots of cold weather accessories as well as outerwear. Looks like just about all of it is getting the extra 20% off at checkout. No code needed. Tis’ the season to no longer be saying “‘Tis the season!” therefor tis the season to save on coats, hats, and gloves.

Free shipping and free returns via Huckberry. Therefor, these might as well be on sale. Because Huckberry seems to be the only retailer on this side of the Atlantic who sells the famous Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas (review here btw). Ordering direct through Sanders is great, but through them they go for around $270 (depending on the exchange rate). PLUS you’d be on the hook for international returns. Meaning if they show up, don’t work out, and you have to ship them back… you could be out-of-pocket to the tune of $80ish total in outbound and return shipping charges. So when Huckberry restocks, it’s worth a mention.

Note that the soles are crepe which isn’t great in winter weather. So if you live somewhere cold, icy, and wet, you might want to wait until spring.

Also worth a mention: