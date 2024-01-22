Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Extra 25% off Sale (new items added), $9.99 Tech Tees, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Scheduled to end today, Monday 1/22/24. Regular sale items are also getting an additional 30% off, but wanted to highlight a couple of the models lurking about over at the Factory 2nds Shoebank. Just remember that any returned Factory 2nds will get hit with a steep $25 restocking fee. But that makes sense because Allen Edmonds doesn’t want to be shipping out and bringing back in all of their F2s. They want these gone. Prices are as marked online.

If the start of winter (pre-holidays) was pretty mild… then lucky you. Because now as winter is truly rearing its mean icy head, all the coats are on clearance. Extra 25% off should happen in your cart. No code needed. Picks above are not final sale at post time… although there is some final sale stuff in the BR Sale section if you mosey over there. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged, but you should be able to return/exchange the above picks if need be.

Glad to see Spier is proud of their Dappy from 2022, as they’re (still) blaring “VOTED THE BEST AFFORDABLE SHOES BY DAPPERED.COM!” on their shoes page. Maybe we should make up tiny little statues and fed-ex them to each year’s winners. Would love to see them restock the true dark brown cap toes though. Those are the precise color/model that impressed our shoe expert (Adam) so darn much. Anyway, they’re really quite good. Made in China, Blake Stitched, and deliver on the quality-to-price-ratio. Best for those who don’t wear dress shoes day in and day out, but plenty good for those who like to rotate in super-smart footwear with their boots, sneakers, and other casual to smart casual stuff.

Spendy for a pair of pants, but NOT spendy at all for a pair of dress trousers made from 92% Wool & 8% Cashmere from Italy’s Lanificio T.G. di Fabio. I mean… they’re not Target’s Golf Pants (love me some Target Golf Pants… clearly). Apples and Oranges and all that. Lots of colors, but sizes are scattered.

For those attacking their fitness goals to start the year. Code EXTRA50 runs through Sunday 1/28/24.

Also worth a mention: