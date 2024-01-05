Best Affordable Style of 2023 – The Shoes

The end of one year and a start of another means it’s time to hand out some awards. No there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

A choice of style icons both fictional and real-life. Review here.

These might be a controversial choice because of how much they cost as well as their current lack of availability, but here goes nonetheless:

They’re just cool. They’re also weirdly comfortable. And they’re surprisingly versatile, as they look great with a t-shirt and jeans, a polo and chinos, and even a dress shirt, sharp trousers, and a sportcoat.

The “bumper crepe sole” on full display. Admittedly, these won’t fair great in slick and icy conditions,

as crepe can slide on wet and frozen surfaces easier than other sole materials.

And now that Huckberry has started to stock them (of course they’re sold out at post time)… that means you can buy a pair on this side of the Atlantic without having night terrors over whether or not you’ll get stuck having to pay for any international returns. Nope, now that there’s a U.S. based seller (assuming they restock,) shipping should be a breeze.

Full review here if you’d like to read it.

Shown here in Polo-Snuff and Dirty Buck suede.

They make more colors than that, but that’s what you can get here in the U.S. via Huckberry

and thus, won’t have to spend a ton on international shipping.

Also Receiving Votes: