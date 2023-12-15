Steal Alert: Adidas Stan Smith Lux Sneakers for $66 ($145)

Uh.

So…

Promo Codes? Who needs ’em.

At least not this time we don’t. Not when they’re listed at 54% off as part of their currently running End of Year Sale.

These are their bestselling, better quality, nice leather upper + leather lined Stan Smith. They are not the recycled synthetic upper “Prime Green” Stan Smith which has fallen flat with more than a few long-time-Stan-“stans.” And now with this strangely great sale, the Lux version are currently $34 less than the Prime Green Stans.

Go figure.

Note that the $66 price applies to the “shadow green” heel-tab accent version. Those are the ones with the gold tongue/side logo shown above with the legend that will forever be Sandwich Cat. Our shoe expert Adam reviewed the white/black version (those are $116 at present,) and his review is certainly worth a look. Here’s a synopsis:

In the Adidas realm that includes the regular Stan Smiths, Gazelles, Superstars, and other models, these are definitely a small step up in terms of materials and craftsmanship. The upgraded upper leather is nice enough, the new lining feels pretty good, and the insole is comfortable and supportive out of the box. You can tell that the softer leather uppers, decent leather linings, and foam-backed insoles are putting in work to keep things as comfortable as possible. Don’t forget that these are side stitched, too, which is an advantage over cheaper sneakers that are simply glued together. Are they worth $145 at full price? That’s for you to decide as worth is highly subjective.

“Uncle El STAN. Stay Gold.”

They ended up getting a 4.25 / 5 on the Adam Review Scale of Excellence (long live the A.R.S.E.!). And while he thought the upgrade was noticeable, he also points out in his review some alternative sneakers that use even better materials/construction for not that much more money.

But that was when they were stuck to the full price of $145. Not here, today, at more than half off, which is such a deviation from where they’ve been normally priced that it almost feels like a mistake.

But we’re heading towards the winter solstice. It’s really not sneaker season. Not for most.

Outbound shipping will cost you an extra five bucks, unless you log into an account. adiclub members get free shipping and returns.

That’s all. Carry on.