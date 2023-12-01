Steal Alert: Nordstrom’s “Dane” Cap Toe Oxford Dress Shoes for $56.22

NOTE: Head here for our shoe expert’s full in-person review of these shoes. TL;DR: “3.5/5 Stars – For those on a tight budget or short on time, check these out!”

Nordstrom is running an extra 25% off flash sale on some of their already on-sale shoes through tomorrow (Sat. 12/2)… and it just so happens that their well reviewed, nicely affordable, house-brand dress shoes are getting that double-dip discount:

Details

Brand: Nordstrom

Style: Cap Toe Oxford

Last: N/A

Construction: Glued

Upper: Polished Top Grain Cowhide

Sole: Molded Rubber

Details: Hidden metal eyelets

Extras: N/A

Country of Origin: China

Price: Normally $99.95

Yes they’re entry level. They’re supposed to be. And more importantly, they’re quite good entry-level dress shoes. Or as our shoe expert Adam put it when he reviewed them at full price:

“The Dane Oxfords from Nordstrom’s in-house line up are perfect for a few different people: a growing teenager or young adult, a person who’s working with a tight budget, or a person who needs a pair of dress shoes in a pinch and doesn’t plan on wearing them all too often. If any of those describe you or the person you’re buying for, then you should definitely check them out.”

They ship and return for free as well.

Fit seems true. No wide widths though.

