Steal Alert: Huckberry Free Shipping No Minimum Event

Anyone who has been to the post office lately knows shipping isn’t cheap these days. So it’s a minor miracle that Huckberry’s normal, flat-rate base-shipping fee is $4.99. YET! Five bucks is five bucks (profound, I know.) And since free (U.S. contiguous) shipping with Huckberry doesn’t usually kick in until you hit $98 anything under $98 is presently & effectively on sale for five dollars off.

They’re also currently guaranteeing delivery in time for Christmas OR they’ll credit you fifty-bucks on your next order. But know that their shipping rates start to creep up come Friday. Bottom line: It’s go-time.

Y’know what feels good? Getting stuff done with time to spare. Let’s get some things done. All picks below are under $98:

No better time than now to see what all the fuss is about. Being that these are normally ten bucks below the free-shipping threshold, it’s probably not unfair to assume that the higher price + that extra shipping ding at checkout = a bridge too far for many who would otherwise give them a try. It can be easy to see a bunch of one-t-shirt abandoned carts when it comes to these things. But now with the free shipping? Could be the right time for those who are 72-hour curious.

They really are perfect for travel, or even every-day wear if you’re the type who doesn’t love how regular cotton tees feel and hold onto sweat. These breathe, wick, and since they’re merino wool based, they’re naturally anti-microbial. You can wear one for three days straight without starting to smell or feel like you should be confined to quarters for lacking proper hygiene. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Just know they could shrink a little after the first wash. Enough so that if you may want to consider sizing up. I’m usually a medium in most t-shirts, but with the 72-hour line a size LARGE fits my 5’10″/185 perfectly after it’s been washed and dried the first time.

Know an outdoorsy-type who also likes beer? Ta-da. Eureka! Base features a raised, topographic impression of Mt Hood. 100% lead-free handblown borosilicate glass which is lighter than leaded glass but equally as durable. Double walled to keep your beer colder for longer. Was $30 (ouch) but now under twenty bucks on sale. That free shipping goes a long way here.

Terrific. Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Price is nice and affordable too. 10 colors to pick from. Shown at the very top of the post in “heather rust.”

Opinel Knives are great. Beautiful, functional design, with a locking collar-ring that makes for safer use. On this model the blade and Virobloc locking ring have been anodized for a matte black finish. Still food and re-sharpening safe. Also comes in a little wooden gift box. Because wrapping something without right angles is a challenge for a lot of us. Also available on and shipped by Amazon at this price, so if you’re a member of Prime and need it/want it faster, that’s an alternative to the Huckberry free shipping promo.

Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last. Solid brass hardware. The more affordable alternative would of course be the L.L. Bean USA made belt, but those only come in dark brown or black.

From their super lightweight, thermal regulating, insulated “moonweight” line. Already on sale at half off, but on other days you would have been dinged at checkout for that $4.99 shipping fee. Not today. Image above allegedly shows the “carbon” option, which also looks strangely blue in other product shots. Yet there’s also a “stone black.” Both of those options are on sale. But yeah, confusing.

Well that’s just rad. And the hotel room’s mini bar is expensive.

For the grillers, the cooks, and the crafters of all kinds. 7oz. Martexin Original Waxed Sailcloth from New Jersey. Cut and sewn here in the United States. Will wear in over time like, oh I dunno, a favorite waxed trucker.

Already on sale. Ten colors to choose from. Size shown above is a medium 5’10″/185. And as you can see, they have a bit of the “vintagy” collar thing going on. Some guys are good with that/like the way it looks. Some of us don’t like it. Made in the USA is tough to do these days.

Obligatory mention of Whiskey Peaks as they’re a super popular gift this time of year for obvious reasons. Lead free, hand blown glass decanters and rocks glasses with raised topographic impressions of some of the world’s most famous geological wonders. Buy a bottle of something top shelf, gift with something from Whiskey Peaks, and it should make for a winning combination.

Wrapping up these quick-picks with a Dappered Space home pick. Black brass lamp, LED bulb, USB port to charge devices, and a clearly minimal design. Seems like that design though is so clean that it should work with most tastes for decor. Certainly stands out, but does so quietly.

Clearly over $98 so it ships free (and returns for free too…) but these have snuck into the sale section and are now 30% off. British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Flannel lining from the UK’s Moon Mills. Corduroy trim. Pockets. Lots of pockets. A heck of a hunting style jacket for 21st century life, whether you live in the city or the country. Fit is more straight than slim. Made for layering/warmth. Full review here.