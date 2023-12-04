Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 40% off Brooks Brothers Shirts, Macy’s Watch Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Macy’s: 25% off select watches w/ FRIEND
- Mido Automatic Belluna Royal – $630 ($840)
- Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style – $243.75 ($325) reviewed here
- Hamilton Automatic Khaki Field – $521.25 ($695)
- Seiko 5 Sports GMT – $356.25 ($475) reviewed here in blue
- Citizen Titanium Automatic Promaster – $536.63 ($795)
- Seiko Chronograph Prospex Speedtimer Solar – $506.25 ($675)
In case you’re shopping for someone on the very, very, very nice list. Probably the last time Macy’s will do 25% off watches between now and Christmas? Maybe? They’re an authorized dealer, so unlike sketchy gray-market sellers who are scattered across Amazon and eBay, these should come with a full factory warranty.
Brooks Brothers: 40% off shirts (ends today, 12/4)
- White Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt – $76.80 ($128)
- Blue Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt – $76.80 ($128)
- Light Blue Gingham Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt – $70.80 ($118)
- Navy Gingham Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt – $70.80 ($118)
No bulk buy requirements this time. You can buy a shirt. One shirt. And you’ll still get the 40% off. Usually their shirt sales require you to buy three if not four. 40% off shirts at Brooks Brothers ends today, Monday 12/4.
Banana Republic: “up to 40% off” select styles
- Slim Traveler Pants – $55 ($80) 31.25% off
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans – $90 ($130) 30% off
- Italian Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket – $70 ($100) 30% off… but you probably knew that already.
Wondering if this is what it’s gonna be for BR between now and the spring Friends and Family sale. Meaning: No more site-wide sales, but instead these sort of random batches (and a small batch this time) of markdowns. Aside from any major post holiday clearances of course. Could be what we’re looking at now that the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor has closed.
BONUS Todd Snyder: Up to 40% off during their winter sale
- Made in Italy Nomad Boots in Tobacco Italian Suede – $144 ($248)
- Made in Italy Nomad Boots in Tan Italian Suede – $144 ($248)
Full review by our shoe expert Adam can be found here. Sold in whole sizes only. No half sizes. His suggestion: size up half a size. And know that free shipping kicks in at $150, so these are six bucks short. Drat. Well… they’re made in Italy, Italian suede, natural-crepe soled chukkas. No it’s not desert boot season (as natural crepe soles can slip and slide on wet or icy concrete and asphalt)… but if you live in a warmer climate and/or have had your eye on them… $104 off isn’t bad.
BONUS J. Crew: Italian Wool Suits in Ludlow Slim or Crosby Athletic Fit – $404 ($675)
- Ludlow Slim Fit All-Season Italian Worsted Wool Suit Jackets + Matching Trousers = $404 ($675)
- Crosby (athletic) Fit Italian Worsted Wool Suit Jackets + Matching Trousers = $404 ($675)
Last day for this. Full details can be found in the steal alert post here.
Also worth a mention,
- Nike: 25% off select for members w/ CELEBRATE
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Extra 25% off w/ EXTRA25. Remember the $25 restocking fee on any returned Factory 2nds.
- Baltic Watches: They just released gold PVD versions of three of their watches.