Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 40% off Brooks Brothers Shirts, Macy’s Watch Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Macy’s: 25% off select watches w/ FRIEND

In case you’re shopping for someone on the very, very, very nice list. Probably the last time Macy’s will do 25% off watches between now and Christmas? Maybe? They’re an authorized dealer, so unlike sketchy gray-market sellers who are scattered across Amazon and eBay, these should come with a full factory warranty.

 

Brooks Brothers: 40% off shirts (ends today, 12/4)

No bulk buy requirements this time. You can buy a shirt. One shirt. And you’ll still get the 40% off. Usually their shirt sales require you to buy three if not four. 40% off shirts at Brooks Brothers ends today, Monday 12/4.

 

Banana Republic: “up to 40% off” select styles

Wondering if this is what it’s gonna be for BR between now and the spring Friends and Family sale. Meaning: No more site-wide sales, but instead these sort of random batches (and a small batch this time) of markdowns. Aside from any major post holiday clearances of course. Could be what we’re looking at now that the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor has closed.

 

BONUS  Todd Snyder: Up to 40% off during their winter sale

Full review by our shoe expert Adam can be found here. Sold in whole sizes only. No half sizes. His suggestion: size up half a size. And know that free shipping kicks in at $150, so these are six bucks short. Drat. Well… they’re made in Italy, Italian suede, natural-crepe soled chukkas. No it’s not desert boot season (as natural crepe soles can slip and slide on wet or icy concrete and asphalt)… but if you live in a warmer climate and/or have had your eye on them… $104 off isn’t bad.

 

BONUS  J. Crew: Italian Wool Suits in Ludlow Slim or Crosby Athletic Fit – $404 ($675)

Last day for this. Full details can be found in the steal alert post here.

 

