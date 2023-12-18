Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $21 Target Chinos, 25% off Brooks Bros Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Target: 30% off Select Men’s Clothes/Accessories
- Slim Fit Goodfellow Chinos – $21 ($30)
- Straight Fit Goodfellow Chinos – $21 ($30)
- Athletic Fit Goodfellow Chinos – $21 ($30)
- Goodfellow Faux-Suede Bomber – $31.50 ($45) reviewed here
- Goodfellow Corduroy Trucker – $31.50 ($45) reviewed here
- Tapered Pintuck Fleece Jogger Pants – $17.50 ($25)
- Slim Fit Goodfellow Jeans – $25.20 ($36)
- Slim Straight Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $22.40 ($32)
Is this a pre-clearance… clearance? Sort of an odd selection of what’s getting 30% off. Or more accurately, what’s not getting the 30% off. Because quite a bit IS getting the 30% off, yet there are some notable exceptions (specifically the still full price All in Motion performance 5-pocket pants).
adidas: Stan Smith Lux Crystal White/Off White/Black – $96 ($145),
Off White/Cream White/Shadow Green – $66 ($145)
A worthy update to the Steal Alert that posted over the weekend: The Black/White combo has been further reduced. Was on sale for $116, now an additional $20 off and down to $96. Green/Off White/Cream White are still sitting at the eye-popping more than half off price of $66.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance
- Navy Windowpane Explorer Collection Merino Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $314.98 ($796)
- Grey Prince of Wales Check Explorer Collection Merino Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $314.98 ($796)
- Blue Explorer Collection Merino Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $314.98 ($796) limited sizes
Their sale section isn’t quite as stacked as you might anticipate. Perhaps they’re waiting until after Christmas or the New Year to really get their winter-clearance moving. But an extra 25% off certainly helps, and while they aren’t wheelhouse solids like Navy or Gray, having a few of their new Italian wool Explorer Line suit separates in the clearance section makes for a tempting browse.
BONUS: Spier: Select Sportcoats $50 – $80 off
- Charcoal Pin-Texture 98% Wool & 2% Elastane Sportcoat – $318 ($398)
- Gray Knopped Donegal Wool Sportcoat – $318 ($398)
It’s a select items sale with $50 – $80 off the full price. Not bad if you’re a big fan of sportcoats, although sizes are pretty scattered. Those two picks above are pretty versatile for Fall/Winter and into Spring, and there’s a decent size selection at post time. Available in slim or contemporary fit.
Also worth a mention,
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ EXTRA20.Works on their Italian made desert boots which were reviewed here.
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Extra 25% off w/ EXTRA25. Remember the $25 restocking fee on any returned Factory 2nds.
- Billy Reid: 25% off w/ 25OFF (some exclusions apply, but it does work on their famous Bond Peacoat.)