Banana Republic back to 40% off, Rothy’s Sale, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

*SCOREBOARD CHECK*

BR 40% off events in 2023:

January – October: 2

November & December: 3

They really do bring it for the holidays, don’t they? Honestly thought they were done until the after-Christmas clearances. Also worth noting is that BR apparently has come out with a new (2.0) version of their Traveler Jeans. Seems like a review is in order. Here’s their description: “we updated our customer-favorite Traveler jean with a more pronounced texture that achieves beautifully authentic washes, while maintaining the brushed interior and high-stretch you know and love.”

Limited availability on the Neptunes and Hydras and it’s safe to say they’ll move lightning fast. But according to them, they’ll open pre-orders for a late January delivery if they blow through that initial re-stock quickly. Nice to see the Zephyr being restocked too. All colors of the Zephyr (black, white, and red) should be restocked on Friday at 11am ET, along with the no-date Neptune and the Hydra GMT. Full review of the Neptune can be found here (albeit the version with a date).

Big thanks to our man Adam for the heads up on this Rothy’s sale. Pretty hefty price reductions on a few of their flagship models, although it’s all final sale. No returns or exchanges. So either be a repeat customer, or be ready to gamble. Full review of the shown above RS02 can be found here.

Ends today. A bummer that the Kenton Pacer boots are all but sold out.

AND it seems like the 20% off carts of $400+ deal might even stack on their sale section? Awfully nice of them. As long as you steer clear from the Final Sale section you should be able to initiate a return if they don’t work out. Just familiarize yourself with their return policy. Pre-paid label will set you back $15.

Also worth a mention: