Banana Republic back to 40% off, Rothy’s Sale, & More – The Thursday Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: 40% off (expires Mon. 12/11)
- Herringbone Baseball Jacket – $78 ($130)
- Herringbone Joggers – $60 ($100)
- Wool Blend High Button Mock Neck Sweater – $66 ($110)
- Slim Traveler Jean 2.0 – $78 ($130)
- Italian Nailhead Wool Signature Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $360 ($600) blue or gray, review here
- 100% Italian Merino V-Neck Sweaters – $63 ($90) six colors
- Italian Melton Peacoat – $240 ($400) restocked in most but not all sizes at post time
- 100% Merino Full Zip Cardigan/Sweater Jacket – $120 ($200)
*SCOREBOARD CHECK*
BR 40% off events in 2023:
January – October: 2
November & December: 3
They really do bring it for the holidays, don’t they? Honestly thought they were done until the after-Christmas clearances. Also worth noting is that BR apparently has come out with a new (2.0) version of their Traveler Jeans. Seems like a review is in order. Here’s their description: “we updated our customer-favorite Traveler jean with a more pronounced texture that achieves beautifully authentic washes, while maintaining the brushed interior and high-stretch you know and love.”
- Fabric makeup on this new 2.0 = 57% cotton, 17% recycled poly, 14% recycled cotton, 11% Tencel Refibra, 1% elastane.
- Fabric makeup on the previous but still stocked Luxe Traveler = 44% cotton, 42% TENCEL modal, 13% polyester, 1% elastane.
Lorier: Neptune (no date), Hydra, and Zephyr restocks this Friday at 11am ET.
- Lorier Neptune Automatic no-date – $499
- Lorier Hydra Automatic GMT – $599
- Lorier Zephyr Tonneau Case Dress Watch Automatic – $499
Limited availability on the Neptunes and Hydras and it’s safe to say they’ll move lightning fast. But according to them, they’ll open pre-orders for a late January delivery if they blow through that initial re-stock quickly. Nice to see the Zephyr being restocked too. All colors of the Zephyr (black, white, and red) should be restocked on Friday at 11am ET, along with the no-date Neptune and the Hydra GMT. Full review of the Neptune can be found here (albeit the version with a date).
Rothy’s: “Archive Event” FINAL Sale
- RS02 Sneakers – $79 FINAL ($149)
- The City Slip On Sneaker in Black – $59 FINAL ($139)
- The City Slip On Sneaker in Ash Gray – $59 FINAL ($139)
- The Driving Loafer in Pavement Camo – $139 FINAL ($189)
Big thanks to our man Adam for the heads up on this Rothy’s sale. Pretty hefty price reductions on a few of their flagship models, although it’s all final sale. No returns or exchanges. So either be a repeat customer, or be ready to gamble. Full review of the shown above RS02 can be found here.
J. Crew: 40% off select w/ GOSHOP
- Kenton Plain Toe Boots – $178.80 ($298)
- Kenton Chelsea Boots – $178.80 ($298)
- Garment-dyed Slub Cotton Henley – $35.70 ($59.50)
- Ludlow overcoat in English wool – $298.80 ($498) looks more like a chore jacket than an “overcoat”?
- Unconstructed English Cotton-Wool blend Blazers – $208.80 ($348)
- Italian Suede and Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $35.70 ($59.50)
Ends today. A bummer that the Kenton Pacer boots are all but sold out.
Grant Stone: New Items added to Sale
- Chukkas in Crimson Chromexcel w/ crepe soles – $278 ($348)
- Ottawa Boot Dune Chromexcel – $296 ($380)
AND it seems like the 20% off carts of $400+ deal might even stack on their sale section? Awfully nice of them. As long as you steer clear from the Final Sale section you should be able to initiate a return if they don’t work out. Just familiarize yourself with their return policy. Pre-paid label will set you back $15.
Also worth a mention:
- Todd Snyder: $100 off $400 w/ HOLIDAY100
- Timex: 20% off select w/ JOLLY20
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Extra 25% off w/ EXTRA25. Remember the $25 restocking fee on any returned Factory 2nds.
- Baltic Watches: They just released gold PVD versions of three of their watches.