Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, Old Navy 50% off, & More

Was wondering if the Allen Edmonds Shoebank would do anything for the big Rediscover Anniversary Sale period. $25 Restocking Fee on any returned Factory Seconds. Head here for an in-person look at the Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds buying experience/the risks which lie within. Since each pair of Factory 2nds shoes have been deemed an “F2” for a unique reason/cosmetic flaw, your experience may differ. That’s the gamble.

About as good as Old Navy gets outside of one-off/weird promos and/or Black Friday. Nice to see they included their classic, 98% cotton/2% spandex rotation chinos in this one.

LL Bean doesn’t do many promos or codes, so to get any sort of discount on their USA made classic Bean Boots is really something. Same goes for their awesomely-priced USA made essential belts.

RE Bean Boot Sizing: Here’s a few tips from our guy Jason from his review:

Sizing is a bit wonky and can be confusing:

With light or midweight socks: Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8)

With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9.)

Last day for this 50% off the J. Crew Sussex quilted jacket deal, and we’re probably not gonna see that again until they hit the final sale section post Christmas. Maybe. Who knows. Bottom line = These are NOT final sale yet. And they’re more than a bit of a legend, the Sussex. They’re a quilted, insulated jacket which leans more heritage-sporting wear and less shiny-puffer, thanks to its 64% cotton/36% recycled nylon shell. This big of a cut is rare. If you wanna wait, a 40% off deal (not always the case, but happens) would drop them to $118.80. 30% off (somewhat regular) would drop them to $138.60.

A few more picks from the 30% off sale adidas is running. Still really surprised that the Stan Smith Lux was up for this one. Outbound shipping is free if you login or create an account with them.

