Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, Old Navy 50% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off all Factory 2nds w/ EXTRA25
- Factory Second Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxfords – $224.25 ($395 for 1sts)
- Factory Second Carlyle Oxfords – $224.25 ($425 for 1sts)
- Factory Second Dalton Wingtip Boots – $261.75 ($445 for 1sts)
Was wondering if the Allen Edmonds Shoebank would do anything for the big Rediscover Anniversary Sale period. $25 Restocking Fee on any returned Factory Seconds. Head here for an in-person look at the Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds buying experience/the risks which lie within. Since each pair of Factory 2nds shoes have been deemed an “F2” for a unique reason/cosmetic flaw, your experience may differ. That’s the gamble.
Old Navy: 50% off just about everything (no code needed)
- Rotation Chinos – 98% Cotton / 2% Spandex – $22.49 ($44.99) shown very top center in “panther”
- Puffer Vest for Men – $22.49 ($44.99)
- Cloud 94 Soft Go-Dry Cool T-Shirts – $8.49 ($16.99) size shown above = medium on 5’10″/185
- Waffle-Knit Built-In Flex Henley T-Shirt for Men – $12.49 ($24.99)
About as good as Old Navy gets outside of one-off/weird promos and/or Black Friday. Nice to see they included their classic, 98% cotton/2% spandex rotation chinos in this one.
L.L. Bean: 10% off most everything w/ BRISK10
- Made in Maine 8″ Bean Boots – $134.10 ($149) review here
- Made in the USA Essential Leather Belt – $40.45 ($44.95) review here
LL Bean doesn’t do many promos or codes, so to get any sort of discount on their USA made classic Bean Boots is really something. Same goes for their awesomely-priced USA made essential belts.
RE Bean Boot Sizing: Here’s a few tips from our guy Jason from his review:
Sizing is a bit wonky and can be confusing:
- With light or midweight socks: Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8)
- With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. (Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9.)
BONUS J. Crew Sussex Quilted Jacket – $98 ($198) (last day)
Last day for this 50% off the J. Crew Sussex quilted jacket deal, and we’re probably not gonna see that again until they hit the final sale section post Christmas. Maybe. Who knows. Bottom line = These are NOT final sale yet. And they’re more than a bit of a legend, the Sussex. They’re a quilted, insulated jacket which leans more heritage-sporting wear and less shiny-puffer, thanks to its 64% cotton/36% recycled nylon shell. This big of a cut is rare. If you wanna wait, a 40% off deal (not always the case, but happens) would drop them to $118.80. 30% off (somewhat regular) would drop them to $138.60.
BONUS II adidas: 30% off select w/ OCTOBER
- Pureboost 23 – $98 ($140)
- Go-To 5-Pocket Golf Pants – $70 ($100)
- 3-Pack Performance Mesh Boxer Briefs – $28 ($40)
- ZNSORED Hi-Tops – $65.80 ($110)
A few more picks from the 30% off sale adidas is running. Still really surprised that the Stan Smith Lux was up for this one. Outbound shipping is free if you login or create an account with them.
Also worth a mention,
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Rediscover America Sale
- Spier & Mackay: Their Chunky Shawl Collars are being restocked, and at $198, they’re less expensive this year than compared to last (they were $218 last year)
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale styles w/ EXTRA20
- UNIQLO: $10 off their Ultra Light Down hooded parkas