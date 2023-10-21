Steal Alert: 30% off Adidas Stan Smith Lux Sneakers

While adidas will occasionally fudge the “This product is excluded from all promotional discounts and offers” exclusion seen on some of their best-sellers, the newish higher quality leather upper + leather lined Stan Smith Lux seems to have been nailed to full-price since it’s (re?)introduction late last year.

So the fact that they’re suddenly now 30% off with the code OCTOBER really is something.

Upgraded leather for the uppers. Available with either black or green accents.

Green accented option gets you gold-foil-looking branding, and a creamier shade sole.

That normal asking price has been so sticky that you have to wonder if this couldn’t be seen as some sort of warning. A warning for retail that demand is slowing, heading into the holiday season.

Or maybe everyone is just really spooked right now, here in the spider-webby-middle of “spooky season.”

Insole can be (carefully) pried out (shown above) if/when you want to replace it.

The inside is lined is a soft leather, except for the underside of the toe cap.

You can read our shoe expert Adam’s full review here, but here’s a synopsis:

In the Adidas realm that includes the regular Stan Smiths, Gazelles, Superstars, and other models, these are definitely a small step up in terms of materials and craftsmanship. The upgraded upper leather is nice enough, the new lining feels pretty good, and the insole is comfortable and supportive out of the box. Don’t forget that these are side stitched, too, which is an advantage over cheaper sneakers that are simply glued together. Are they worth $145? That’s for you to decide as worth is highly subjective. In terms of fit and sizing, I recommend trying a half-size up from your true-to-size Brannock measurement.

They ended up getting a 4.25 / 5 on the Adam Review Scale of Excellence (long live the A.R.S.E.!). And while he thought the upgrade was noticeable, he also points out in his review some alternative sneakers that use even better materials/construction for not that much more money.

But if you’re a “Stan” for Stans… well then stand by your Stans.

For 30% off with that code OCTOBER

Deal is set to expire Halloween.

Outbound shipping will cost you an extra five bucks, unless you log into an account. adimembers get free shipping and returns.

That’s all. Carry on.