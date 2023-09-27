Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost… cold? Almost. Depending on your location, you might not be here yet. But fingers crossed autumn arrives for you soon. It’s one of the best times of the year for dressing well, and here’s a very simple, sleek, dressed-up look to welcome that (very welcome) change in season.

The Suit: J. Crew Slim Fit Super 110s Italian Wool Charcoal Tonal Glen Suit Jacket + Matching Trousers = $557.20 w/ SHOPNOW ($796). Might as well use this in the style scenario as it’s part of the big semi-annual J. Crew suit sale. That tonal glen plaid looks all kinds of right.

The Shirt: Tie Bar Solid Texture Light Grey Dress Shirt – $60. Fall can often mean gray skies. And a gray shirt is a nice way to mix it up from the usual blue and white. Looks simple, sharp, and serious (in a good way) on sunny days too.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators – $55. Classics that won’t break the bank. Available in two sizes too.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Version 3 “Bauhaus” – $170ish. Clean, modern lines keep this watch face simple and timeless. Looks great dressed up, and can absolutely look great when worn casually too.

The Shoes: Goodyear Welted Anthony Veer Wilson Chukka Boot – $139.99 ($199). Boots? With a suit? When they’re sleek like these chukkas and come in a quiet, dark brown suede… then yes. They stand out quietly, yet still blend in. Goodyear welted with a studded rubber sole for use in the wet and slick months.

The Briefcase: Maverick & Co Manhattan Deluxe Leather Briefcase – $209.30 ($299). Another classic that won’t break the bank. Textured leather. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom. Professional looking. Dimensions are 16.3″W x 11.6″H x 2.6″D.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $26. These again. Get used to seeing them in style scenarios. As comfortable as you’ll find for a pair of dress socks. “Versatile terry loop cushioning under the foot and below the ankle.” They really are worth the twenty six dollars.