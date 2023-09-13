Most Wanted Affordable Style – September 2023

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

They nailed that one, didn’t they. 90% cotton, 10% wool. Feels mostly like a cotton cardigan, but just different enough thanks to that shot of wool. Navy was released last year. Burgundy is new for 2023. Free shipping at Tie Bar kicks in at $99. They conveniently priced this at $98. Fine. Be that way, Tie Bar. Maybe some $1.50 orange shoe laces gets thrown in the cart since Halloween is coming up. That’ll trip the free shipping threshold by fifty cents. Good, right? Right? Do you like pumpkins? Yeah? Well we got the cardigan, some orange shoe laces, and free shipping. How do you like THEM pumpkins???

New colors! And now prints?! These are those super-smart garment duffel bags, which you unzip and load up with a suit or sportcoat (and much more) and then roll up, helping to minimize (not eliminate) the risk of wrinkles in transit. Full review can be found here, albeit written way back when it was branded with a different name. Same bag though.

Like wearing a pumpkin spice latte on your legs. Without all the stickiness and weird looks you’d get.

Took about a year since they originally released this thing, but it looks like Timex finally has consistent stock available for their Q GMT watch. And it continues to be an excellent, relatively affordable option for those who love the functionality and (okay let’s just be honest) look of a GMT watch. Swiss quartz movement. Full review here.

How do you pull off the cardigan/polo mashup and not look like you’re wearing a bowling shirt? This is how. Keep it dark, avoid blocky contrasting stripes, and instead favor texture in the form of a ribbed knit. You’ll look more classic Hollywood lead, and less Chuck Sheen in Two and a Half Men. Also… unlike the model above, most of us are gonna wanna wear something subtle underneath said sweater. Or at least not unbutton that 2nd button.

UPDATE: Looks like Banana Republic’s next friends and family sale starts tomorrow? Cardmembers get a one day head start and were notified this morning with an email. 40% off with the code BRCARDFF. Drops those polo sweaters to $72.

With fall on the way (maybe? please?) it’ll soon be time to break out the Chelsea boots. And a pair of cheap, rubber sole chelseas, are something a lot of us use on those crappy weather days where we want to have:

A. Something that looks sleek and dressy, but we aren’t overly concerned about due to their price

B. Slips on and off easily, as to not track muck, mud, leaves, and filth into our homes

The Nordy Fulton appears to be just the ticket. Worth a waterproofing treatment if it’s really wet where you live. And yes, you can dress chelseas up. Way up if necessary.

