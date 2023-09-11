Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $10 off UNIQLO OCBDS, Orient Bambino Small Seconds, and More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

UNIQLO certainly has their fans stans. And while not all of us are riding 24/7 with the Japanese brand’s unrelenting devotion to Norm Core, even the skeptics can see a UNIQLO item or two sneaking into their wardrobe. Especially the oxford cloth button downs. Size shown above is an XS on James who is 5’6″ / 135lb, although those were from 2021 and UNIQLO has a tendency to tweak their silhouettes. During the pandemic they had shifted to a more “Americanized” fit (read: generous). But now they’re claiming in the description that the fit of these shirts is “very fitted”… so perhaps they trimmed them up. YMMV.

It’s one of those J. Crew “up to X% off” sales, where most of the select items don’t come anywhere near that highest discount. But the picks above get thereabouts. If not a little more (like the denim jacket).

Usually the Bambino Small Seconds is sold out (Orient the brand doesn’t even have any right now). So for Amazon to not only have some in stock but to ALSO be offering them for $30 off… that’s quite nice of them. Who knows when the deal ends though. Could be any second. Full review here if you’d like it.

