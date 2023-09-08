$8 J. Crew Slub Tees, Crown and Buckle Select Watch Straps Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Well that escalated quickly. In the last few days J. Crew has gone from “starting to clearance their summer stuff” to “get these blasted things out of here NOW.” All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

It’s a mishmash in there and there aren’t a ton in the most-common 20mm width (check your watch’s lugs before you order)… but there’s still plenty kicking about. Final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged.

Full picks here. 40% off is scheduled to end this Saturday (9/23), and who knows when they’ll run 40% off again. Last time they ran 40% off was March. Might be quite a bit of time before they run something similar. Black Friday perhaps? Maybe? The upgrade to 2-3 day shipping with that BRSHIP code is a nice cherry on top. Especially if you’re a BR fan taking advantage of a rare sale like this.

The Pick: 100% Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigans – $62.40 ($98)

Feels like a true clearance. Lots of polos and what not, and mostly warmer weather stuff. No heavy wools or anything for the upcoming season. But one of their 100% cotton shawl collar cardigans for $60ish feels like a good deal.

Not on sale but might as well be. Because for the last couple years the only way you could get your hands on (feet in?) a pair of these things was to order them from overseas. And then you’d be on the hook for international returns. Not the case now that Huckberry is carrying them. Free contiguous US shipping / returns. But sizes are selling fast. Especially in the rich brown “polo snuff” suede. Full review here if you’d like to read it.

Also worth a mention: