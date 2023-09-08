$8 J. Crew Slub Tees, Crown and Buckle Select Watch Straps Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL sale w/ SHOPSALE
- Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton T-Shirts in Slim, Classic, or Tall Fits – $7.99 FINAL ($29.50)
- Garment- Dyed Slub Cotton Polos in Classic or Tall Fits – $7.99 FINAL ($29.50)
- 6″ dock shorts, various colors – $22.39 FINAL ($69.50)
- Slim dock pant in stretch cotton blend, various colors – $31.19 FINAL ($98)
- Strech Chino Shorts, 7″, 9″, 10.5″ inseams, four colors – $22.39 FINAL ($69.50)
Well that escalated quickly. In the last few days J. Crew has gone from “starting to clearance their summer stuff” to “get these blasted things out of here NOW.” All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.
Crown and Buckle: Select straps Closeout Sale
- SINGLE Layer Matte Supreme brushed finish hardware – $18 FINAL ($28) various colors/widths available… info on what makes a “single layer” strap different than a standard NATO can be found here. Strap shown above = 20mm in Slate and White, which is available at post time on final sale.
- SINGLE Layer Supreme brushed finish hardware – $18 FINAL ($28) various colors/widths available
- 22mm Desert Striped Supreme NATO – $27.20 ($34)
It’s a mishmash in there and there aren’t a ton in the most-common 20mm width (check your watch’s lugs before you order)… but there’s still plenty kicking about. Final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged.
Banana Republic: 40% off + free 2-3 day shipping on $200+ w/ BRSHIP
- Italian Hopsack Wool Jacket – $240 ($400)
- Cinza Italian Nubuck Belts – $60 ($100)
- Italian Merino Crewnecks – $48 ($80)
- Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim Fit or Athletic Tapered – $78 ($130)
- Italian Nailhead Wool Signature Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $360 ($600)
Full picks here. 40% off is scheduled to end this Saturday (9/23), and who knows when they’ll run 40% off again. Last time they ran 40% off was March. Might be quite a bit of time before they run something similar. Black Friday perhaps? Maybe? The upgrade to 2-3 day shipping with that BRSHIP code is a nice cherry on top. Especially if you’re a BR fan taking advantage of a rare sale like this.
Spier and Mackay: Extra 20% off select knitwear
The Pick: 100% Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigans – $62.40 ($98)
Feels like a true clearance. Lots of polos and what not, and mostly warmer weather stuff. No heavy wools or anything for the upcoming season. But one of their 100% cotton shawl collar cardigans for $60ish feels like a good deal.
Huckberry: Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas are selling fast – $250
Not on sale but might as well be. Because for the last couple years the only way you could get your hands on (feet in?) a pair of these things was to order them from overseas. And then you’d be on the hook for international returns. Not the case now that Huckberry is carrying them. Free contiguous US shipping / returns. But sizes are selling fast. Especially in the rich brown “polo snuff” suede. Full review here if you’d like to read it.
Also worth a mention:
- Suitsupply: Their new Fall line has arrived.
- Spier: Their core line suits have been restocked.
- Huckberry: Their Made in the USA flannel lined waxed truckers are stocked up and ready for fall. They’ve got a tall size/fit-template this year too.