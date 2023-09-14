Banana Republic 40% off Friends and Family fall 2023

This is as good as it gets for Banana Republic, and it doesn’t come around as often as it used to.

The last time they ran 40% off most full price stuff was clear back in March. Yes, the very same month Florida Atlantic University was shredding brackets. Remember that? No? It was a while ago.

There are exclusions. Quite a few exclusions in fact: shoes, bags, leather apparel, suede apparel, 100% cashmere and cashmere blends, third-party branded merchandise, and a few other things. Shoes and bags sometimes get included in their infrequent sales/promos. Not this time though.

But there’s still a lot up for the deal, including some of their legendary goods that some of us reach for on a weekly (if not more) basis. No code needed. 40% off happens at checkout. Off we go with the picks.

Full review here. Also shown very top center of the post. It takes forever for these things to go on sale. But when they do at 40% off, they’re a true steal. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, bang there’s your suit. Would excel in all three scenarios from our “Versatile Medium Gray Suit – 3 Ways“ posts.

A basic, but a really well-executed basic. Responsible Wool Standard certified. 100% merino.

And this season’s crewneck sweaters from BR. 100% merino from Italy’s Zegna Baruffa mill.

Seventeen(!!) colors available for the slim fit. Four for the tapered. One of their bestsellers. Super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in. Fabric mix is 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. So what makes these “2.0” and not the original? …“We updated our best-selling Traveler pant, keeping the same high-stretch comfort, but adding a more pronounced twill texture to the fabric.” … interesting. Okay then.

Wouldn’t be a BR sale without these, would it? And just in time for dark-wash-denim weather. These, for a lot of us, are the best stretchy jeans priced (well) under $100 (when on sale, which they are). Size shown above is a slim fit 33×30 on 5’10″/190. Something a lot of us wear a ton from September – May. The rinse, dark wash, is the ideal dark dark blue a lot of us look for and lean on in the cooler months.

Most flannel shirts can make the wearer look a little… harmless? Santa Claus on his off-season? Not this one. That’s pretty cool.

Nubuck = suede with a crew-cut. Shorter nap, very matte, and while a splurge for a lot of us at sixty bucks, it’s something you’ll probably get plenty of use out of.

For those who like the idea of a cable knit fisherman’s sweater, but want something a little more modern looking. Pretty cool that they slubbed a cotton/wool blend like that. Also shown top left of post.

Suggestion: If you’re in the market for a versatile navy blazer but don’t want to shell out for Spier, Suitsupply, or Bonobos, maybe consider this suit jacket as an alternative. “But it’s a suit jacket, won’t it look weird?” Not like most other suit jackets it won’t. And that’s because it’s made from (Italian) hopsack wool. That honey-comb like texture to hopsack makes the garment a little more casual. It’s really not much different than the famous Bonobos blazers, although this BR option does have a full lining. The matching trousers can be found here if you do want to make it a full suit.

Camel flannel. It’s not just fun to say, it’s really pretty handsome too. And while this one also has matching trousers, the jacket has patch pockets on the lower half. So it’ll look just like a sportcoat, if you so choose.

One more from their new cooler weather suits collection. Bear with me here, we’ll get back to more casual stuff soon. A full camel suit is a lot of camel (Mike Mike Mike Mike!). But a gray flannel suit is all kinds of right on cold fall and winter days. And the trousers and jacket can easily be broken up and worn with different things, when you don’t feel like going full flannel suit.

You wear that with the gray flannel suit on a cold day and people aren’t gonna be able to keep their hands off you.

Which is precisely why some of us will avoid wearing that combination like the plague (keep your hands to yourself!) That, and a turtleneck under a flannel suit would necessitate an extraordinarily cold standard operating body temperature. So unless you’re Mr. Freeze, it’s probably not a great idea.

Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temps, but that’s preferred by many this time of year. More of a “True” chino feel to them, yet still engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Lots of colors to choose from. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

Very nice. Great collars. 120s cotton poplin feels nice and smooth. Not stiff or scratchy. Wrinkles like the absolute dickens in the wash, so, have your iron and ironing board ready. Lots of colors too, including a gray as well as a medium blue that almost looks chambray. Fit is their “Tailored Slim Fit” which has a little more room through the arms and back than, wait for it….

Their even-slimmer “true slim” option with darts at the back. White, light blue, pink.

BR’s take on the classic field jacket. 100% organic cotton exterior that’s gone through a specific wash to give it a soft feel and vintage look.

Size Shown: 32×30

32×30 Fabric: 55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% spandex

55% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 6% spandex Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Extras: They’ve actually become simpler over the years. No more rubberized front button, zippered rear pocket, etc.

They’ve actually become simpler over the years. No more rubberized front button, zippered rear pocket, etc. FIT note: These are a true slim. Not skinny.

Still a favorite. The quality is there, the mainly cotton blend fabric is smooth, has good stretch, and works both dressed up and down. BR claims these pants have something called “37.5 Technology and the power of active particles derived from volcanic sand” to help regulate your temperature. Pretty skeptical on the whole volcanic sand thing, but they truly are lighter in weight and seem to help keep you cool if you run warm. Slim is a true slim through the legs. A bit tight for some of us.

How do you pull off the cardigan/polo mashup and not look like you’re wearing a bowling shirt? This is how. Keep it dark, avoid blocky contrasting stripes, and instead favor texture in the form of a ribbed knit. You’ll look more classic Hollywood lead, and less Chuck Sheen in Two and a Half Men. Also… unlike the model above, most of us are gonna wanna wear something subtle underneath said sweater. Or at least not unbutton that 2nd button.

Note that this belt is 1″ wide. So it’s not some thick and clunky casual belt. Still casual, just not a beefcake of a belt.

No moles faced their demise in order to make these pants. Instead, the fabric is sourced from Italy, 99% cotton/1% elastane, and has a soft, almost suede like texture to it. They’re their traveler pants, only cozied up for the fall weather.

Paying forty-two bucks for what was essentially underwear for much of the industrial revolution (and beyond) feels a bit odd… but they sure do look great.

A mid-weight layer, perfect as we start to head into fall. Lightly lined body, unlined sleeves. And when did John Wick start modeling for Banana Republic anyway?

Waitaminute… these are already on sale, the Whiskey Brown color is not final sale yet… and the 40% off applies. So it’s an additional 40% off the on-sale price at checkout. That could be a sneaky steal. Know that the lighter sand-dune tan shade is final sale. Those can’t be returned or exchanged.

The 40% off Banana Republic Friends and Family sale is set to end Saturday 9/23. And after that, who knows when they’ll run a 40% off again. Maybe Black Friday?