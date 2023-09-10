10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – $33 Italian Flannel Dress Pants, Quilted Shackets, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Because autumn and winter are coming. Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico Mill is one of the most famous fabric makers on the planet. And to get some trousers made out of their wool flannel, at this price, is unheard of. Yes they’re final sale. No you can’t return or exchange them. If they don’t fit perfectly out of the box, then you’d have to get them tweaked at at a tailor. But they’re cheap enough with the extra 40% off at checkout that you’d think there’d be some style-budget left over to dial them in perfectly. 40% off (or extra 40% off sale items) runs through this Saturday, 9/23. Note: IF YOU DON’T WANT TO TAKE THE FINAL SALE RISK… They have these same trousers, but in olive, for $53 with the extra 40% off. Olive = Not final sale at post time. But that’s why they cost more.

One of J. Crew’s bestsellers. Rugged looking yet slubbed and soft, they sell boatloads of these every fall. Code SHOPNOW is good for 30% off, whereas if you sign up or already have a rewards account with J. Crew, you can log in and get 40% off at checkout if you apply the offer. That would drop these to $35.70 a piece.

Our monthly rec from our books correspondent, Jeremy. Jeremy Anderberg is a writer and editor based in Denver, Colorado. His weekly books newsletter goes out to over 6k readers each Tuesday and Friday. When he’s not on the clock for WordPress.com, you can find him reading, writing, hiking, and spending time with his wife and three kids.

This summer I had the pleasure of binge-reading S. A. Cosby’s four noir thrillers. His first book, Blacktop Wasteland, was my favorite. Cosby crafts a thrilling narrative centered around Bug Montage, a former ace getaway driver turned family man. Cosby’s authentic portrayal of male characters sets him apart from contemporaries like Nelson DeMille and Lee Child. Bug stands out as a genuine, humble figure, navigating a world of violence with a refreshing earnestness. Blacktop Wasteland captivates with exhilarating car chases and a balanced dose of violence, offering a jaw-dropping warm-weather thriller that promises authenticity and heart-pounding action.

A lightweight, not-puffy quilted jacket, which comes in any color you want as long as it’s black. Which… actually looks more like a dark charcoal gray. But that’s not a knock on it in the least. Affordable, doesn’t shout, and bad-arse looking.

They finally restocked this color-scheme, just in time for fall, they’re already on sale, and you can knock an additional 20% off with the code APPDAYS. Super comfortable thanks to the Air Max cushioning.

For those living that #dormlife and/or those who hit the gym on their way to work. Because you just don’t know what sort of microscopic critters are crawling around those shower floors. Stay Gold.

WHAT. ARE. THOSE. … They’re sunglasses, Joe. Yes thank you. Brand new, yes? Very 1970s looking. Stylistically too loud for some (me too), but just right for others. You do you.

It feels like they debuted these things not more than a month ago, but they’ve already been moved into final sale and are getting an additional 30% off with that SHOPNOW code. Members of their rewards club will get an additional 40% off at checkout when they use their exclusive offer. That would drop the price to $38.34. Final sale though. 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane. So a true performance fabric. Not a cotton blend. Four colors to choose from.

A call-back to the BR Friends and Family sale picks post. Because suede is not only great in summer, as it keeps the shine down, it’s also great in autumn thanks to it’s earthy texture. Should look terrific with dark jeans and a chunky sweater.

Speaking of chunky sweaters… know that this isn’t a Banana Republic sweater. It’s a Banana Republic Factory sweater. So finish and fabrics aren’t gonna be quite as nice as mainline BR. But it sure looks great from here. Waffle Knit is a blend: 60% cotton, 30% nylon, 10% virgin wool. Currently half off and getting an additional 20% off at checkout for the big Friends and Family push across both BR and BR Factory.

