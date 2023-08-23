The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Room (a small dose of pink)

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Pink, pink, pink. Due to a certain pop culture icon getting her very own movie, suddenly the pop culture space is awash in pink, and even Dappered tipped its hat towards this trend with a recent style scenario…

Although this color has in the recent past been associated with femininity, it wasn’t that far back that younger boys would wear pink, since this was a lighter version of red, which was considered a masculine color. Today, it seems like pink can go any and all ways. So with that in mind, let’s put together a living space that still leans masculine, but brings a little bit of pink into play.

The Sofa: Homestock Top Grain Leather Mid-Century Sofa – $547 ($607). Won’t last you a lifetime, but it’s a modern looking leather sofa for under $600. The caramel tone of the leather will look good with the other elements in this styled room, including the pink in the rug that’s up next. If you’d like something a step up in quality but still won’t break the bank, here’s an option.

The Rug: Nicole Curtis Vintage Bordered Botanical Indoor Rug – $166. A combination of blues, reds, and of course pinks, makes this a safe play when incorporating some pink. It may not be the bright, bubble gum pink of Miss B, but we’re working with subtlety here.

The Chair: Glitzhome Mid-Century Modern Hunter Green Accent Arm Chair – $312. Green can go great with pink, and it’s a reflection of the jacket featured in the “Seeing the Barbara Blockbuster” style scenario we’re basing this on. The timeless design of this chair will help it fit into many different spaces.

The Throw Pillow: Under the Canopy Organic Cotton & Wool Pillow Cover – $58. Yep, that’s sixty bucks for a throw pillow COVER. But, it’s “Made in Germany in environmentally safe and socially responsible workplaces.” And it’s probably going to be quite a bit nicer that something you’d source from Target. And it has some muted mauvy pink in it, which adds the color without going overboard.

The Coffee Table: ZENY Rectangle Wood Coffee Table – $48.48. A simple two-tier coffee table. Set stuff on top, store stuff underneath.

The Side Table: Castiglia End Table – $88.99. Solid mango wood top, powder coated iron legs. The raised lip on the table is handy for keeping things from sliding off an edge.

The Lamp: Retherford Table Lamp – $63.99. Bringing in the blue from the denim in the style scenario. Plus it compliments the blue of the rug. Table lamps are great for reading, and creating ambient light in a room, rather than the harsher light of overheads.

The Art: 21″x25″ Abstract Reveal Wall Art – $89.99, 11″x11″ The Lone Cypress Framed On Canvas Photograph – $49.99, CFYLO 15″ X 12″ Irregular Wall Mirror – $31.99. Pulling in a bit more pink here with an abstract art piece that features splashes of pink. Group it with a couple more items that balance it out, like another smaller photo and a mirror.