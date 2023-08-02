Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – The Classic Combo (blue and gray with white sneakers)

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt is a riff on our series for Chinos, Chukkas, Polo. Incredibly basic? You bet. So basic that you’d almost think this is satire (it’s not… I don’t think). But crazy designer logo tees, grubby cargo shorts, and mattress/sneaker hybrids (snatresses!) can all push this seemingly basic combo off the rails. There’s a million ways to do it and look sharp, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The T-Shirt: Old Navy Beyond 4-Way Stretch T-Shirt for Men – $9 ($15ish). A plain navy tee that’s made to be extra comfortable. Fabric is a 74% polyester, 19% Tencel, 7% spandex blend. So it should have plenty of stretch (7 percent!) and the Tencel should give it a nicely soft feel. Size down if you’re in-between sizes as Old Navy has a tendency to run large. The Splurge: Ten-Thousand Versatile Peformance Shirt in Navy – $58

The Shorts: Nordstrom Coolmax Stretch Chino Shorts – $29.99 ($59.50) Part of the Anniversary Sale. Ships and returns for free. 8″ inseam should work for many. The Splurge: adidas Crosshatch Stretch Golf Shorts – $55.99 ($75)

The Sneakers: adidas Stan Smith Lux – $145. Full review here. Upgrades include the leather lining, uppers, and details like that gold foil branding. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom. Also available at adidas, although the green heel tab option shown is pretty close to sold out at post time at adidas. Other color options are available there though.

The Sunglasses: Spier and Mackay Black with Green Lens Wayfarer Style Sunglasses – $45 ($55). Classics but the green lenses make them a little different. 56mm lens diameter, so best for average to larger sized heads/faces.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $50ish w/ Crown & Buckle NTTD Supreme NATO – $34. The famous super-affordable dive watch, upgraded a notch thanks to a super smooth NATO strap with a 007 inspired color/stripe-scheme. All for around $90 bucks total.

The Socks: Quince Merino Ankle Socks – $29.90 / 4 pack. Wear socks. It’s hot enough out that you’ll be glad you did, as they’ll act as a buffer between any foot sweat and the leather interior of the Stans. Big thanks to Tai H. for the rec on Quince. He reports that they’re just as good as his Bombas socks, and have a tendency to be cheaper.

The Belt: Spier & Mackay Suede Woven Belt – $58. More Spier accessories. They do a nice job. Sometimes their smaller purchases can get lost though among their (terrific) suits, shoes, and sportcoats.