Steal Alert: Fossil Haskel Leather Briefcase for $150 (black, espresso, or cognac)

Note: Links in the post point to Fossil direct, since they have all three colors there, and Amazon only has the black and cognac. Same price at Amazon though, and significantly faster shipping. But! Know that Fossil also does free shipping and returns as long as you haven’t had them emboss/personalize the item.

Currently on sale in black, “espresso” brown, and cognac.

Original full review can be found here if you’d like it. But here’s the TL;DR version:

Pros

Decent leather exterior. The leather is soft, not plasticky, and has a little texture to it.

The leather is soft, not plasticky, and has a little texture to it. Two top grab handles + shoulder strap. You want grab handles and a detachable shoulder strap for longer hauls. It’s more professional than having to sling a shoulder strap over your head each time.

You want grab handles and a detachable shoulder strap for longer hauls. It’s more professional than having to sling a shoulder strap over your head each time. A good amount of space, but not too much space. 16″L x 2.5″W x 12″H. Room without bulk.

16″L x 2.5″W x 12″H. Room without bulk. It’s professional without being stuffy. It’s leather, but it’s also soft/not a hard side.

It’s leather, but it’s also soft/not a hard side. The branding is minimal. Fossil can go overboard with branding. Not with the Haskel.

Professional looking without requiring upper management-level money.



16″L x 2.5″W x 12″H. Space, without being cumbersome

Barely-there branding.

Cons

The leather is just… fine. The leather looks good, but it’s not thick. If you want really nice leather, try WP Standard or another brand that uses full grain leather.

The leather looks good, but it’s not thick. If you want really nice leather, try WP Standard or another brand that uses full grain leather. The interior feels flimsy. It’s a basic fabric interior and while there’s a few different pockets and dividers, it feels cheap and flimsy.

It’s a basic fabric interior and while there’s a few different pockets and dividers, it feels cheap and flimsy. The fabric strap is super cheap. It looks and feels like a true afterthought/way to cut costs. It doesn’t even really look like it belongs on the bag.

Interior fabric is basic. A little flimsy. Doesn’t inspire confidence.

Strap looks and feels cheap. Hardware is good,

but the strap itself is cheap and uncomfortable.

Bottom Line: