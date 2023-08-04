Steal Alert: Extra 60% off all J. Crew (final) Sale + new items added

Hey a white suit. Perfect for having Daisy over for tea at your neighbor Spiderman’s house.

Go home summer. You’re drunk. Been a long hot one, and this feels like J. Crew putting a nail in this year’s particularly ornery version of summer so they can start rolling out the fall goods…

The Clothes

The Shoes and Accessories

Whereas the ongoing 30%/40% off Passport Rewards members deal is a bit convoluted (you have to be signed up! you have to be logged in! it might be 40% or it might be 30%?!) this one is pretty straight forward. A flat, extra 60% off all final sale items. But yes it’s all final sale. So no returns or exchanges.

It’s not an all-timer in terms of stock in the sale section, but there are some winners all the same.

Code EXTRA60 runs through Sunday.

Shipping is free for members of their Passport Rewards program.

Guessing Jay G. wouldn’t be wearing the Hydro-Mocs to tea…

Although with all that rain, it wouldn’t have been the worst choice.

That’s all.

Carry on.