Steal Alert: Extra 60% off all J. Crew (final) Sale + new items added

By |

EXTRA60 = Additional 60% off all final sale items 

Hey a white suit. Perfect for having Daisy over for tea at your neighbor Spiderman’s house.

Go home summer. You’re drunk. Been a long hot one, and this feels like J. Crew putting a nail in this year’s particularly ornery version of summer so they can start rolling out the fall goods…

 

The Clothes

 

The Shoes and Accessories

Whereas the ongoing 30%/40% off Passport Rewards members deal is a bit convoluted (you have to be signed up! you have to be logged in! it might be 40% or it might be 30%?!) this one is pretty straight forward. A flat, extra 60% off all final sale items. But yes it’s all final sale. So no returns or exchanges.

It’s not an all-timer in terms of stock in the sale section, but there are some winners all the same.

Code EXTRA60 runs through Sunday.

Shipping is free for members of their Passport Rewards program.

Guessing Jay G. wouldn’t be wearing the Hydro-Mocs to tea…

Although with all that rain, it wouldn’t have been the worst choice.

That’s all.

Carry on.

 

What a life it would be
If you would come to mine for tea
I’ll pick you up at half past three
We’ll have lasagna
I’ll treat you like a Queen
I’ll give you strawberries and cream
Then your friends will all go green
For my lasagna