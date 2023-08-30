Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2023 Affordable Style Roundup

This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Also, all items below in the graphics are clickable. Tapping/clicking on an item should take you directly to that individual product’s page. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. Apologies for the incoming “collage-barrage” on social. These long weekend retail blowouts seem to necessitate that.
Bonobos: 25% off select w/ LETSFALL
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazers – $300 ($400) six colors
- Jetsetter Unconstructed British Tweed Blazer – $356.25 ($475)
- Select Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants – $89.25 ($119) 10 colors
- Italian Moleskin Bomber Jacket – $186.75 ($249)
- Premium Stretch Jeans – $111.75 ($149)
Very nice to see that the unconstructed blazers are up for the 25% off. Spendy stuff, but that’s Bonobos these days. Especially when they exclude their (also pricey) OG stretch washed chinos. Code LETSFALL runs through Tuesday. Exclusions are: Original Stretch Washed Chinos, Icon colors of the Stretch Washed Chino 2.0, Icon colors of the Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, and Jetsetter Stretch Suits. More than a bit surprised that even some of the Weekday Warrior dress pants are actually getting the cut. Usually they’re all excluded. And there’s some good colors of the Weekday Warriors that aren’t excluded.
Huckberry: Extra 15% off Sale Items
- Made in the USA Forty-Five Supima Tees – $26.35 ($42)
- Huckberry Polarized Sunseekers Sunglasses – $28.05 ($45)
- AER Fit Pack 3 Backpack – $103.75 ($175)
- Made in the USA Victory Speedrunner Recraftable Sneakers – $212.50 ($250)
Extra 15% off their entire sale section. Even if the item in question (like those USA Made Victory Sneakers) aren’t actually on sale. What? That doesn’t make sense. They’re not on sale but they’re in the sale section and yet they’re still getting 15% off. WE’LL TAKE IT.
WP Standard: 30% off w/ LEATHER
via The Leather Collective at Jack Archer
The Pick: WP Standard Woodward Briefcase – $243.60 ($348)
Jack Archer? Who’s Jack Archer? Not Sterling Archer. And not Jack Reacher. Not Jack Sterling Reacher Archer… Jack Archer! And they’ve got some WP Standard stuff at a whopping 30% off. Haven’t ever seen that before. Full review of the WP Standard Woodward Briefcase can be found here.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Sale items
- Regent Classic-Fit Wool-Silk-Linen Hopsack Sport Coat, Multi-Check – $224.99 ($598)
- Made in Italy 1818 Mini Houndstooth Check Suit – $449.25 ($1198)
Earlier this week this was limited to those who had an account created with Brooks Brothers, but that’s no longer the case. It’s open to everyone. 25% off should happen at checkout. And would it be a Brooks Brothers sale without a shed-load of patterned sportcoats and the odd 1818 suit?
J. Crew: Extra 50% off FINAL Sale items w/ SHOPNOW
- Garment-dyed slub cotton crewneck T-shirts in slim, classic fit – $12.49 FINAL ($36.50)
- Garment-dyed slub cotton pocket polo shirts – $14.99 FINAL ($45) seven colors
- Slim dock pant in stretch cotton blend – $38.99 FINAL ($98) six colors
Just final sale stuff shown here. And final means final. No returns or exchanges. So be sure-er than sure.
J. Crew: 40% off select full price with SHOPNOW
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Pacer Boots – $178.80 ($298)
- Cords in 484 Slim or 770 Straight Fit – $58.80 ($98)
- Sussex Quilted Jacket with PrimaLoft – $118.80 ($198)
- Ludlow Derbies in Suede – $148.80 ($248)
And now the full price stuff that can be returned or exchanged if need be. Full picks here if you’d like them. Same code, but that SHOPNOW code is set to expire Thursday night. One has to wonder what they have in the works for Friday.
Amazon: Totally random Labor Day Sale
- Fossil Haskell Leather Briefcase – $160.17 ($2ooish) review here
- Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $21.77 ($25 – $30ish) review here
Trying to find rhyme or reason as to what and when Amazon puts stuff on sale is like looking for a Theory of Everything at the bottom of a bowl of goulash. But that’s what they do.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off Everything, 4 shirts/polos for $199
- Ultimate Performance End-on-End Suit – $411.75 ($549)
- Navy Proper Blazer – $261.75 ($349)
- Super 120s Midnight Navy Shawl Lapel Tuxedo – $369 ($599) vest is an additional $99
- Leather Chukka Boots – $209.25 ($279)
- Suede Chelsea Boots – $209.25 ($279)
The multi-buy shirts deal isn’t that unusual, but 25% off their suits, sportcoats, sweaters, and shoes, isn’t one of those perpetual deals they run. And CT makes good stuff. Maybe not great/mind-blowing/snob-pleasing stuff… but quite good stuff for those of us who understand that things cost money to make, and money takes time to make (snobs sometimes forget those factors). Review of those suede chelsea boots can be found here. And a reminder that this stuff ships from the U.K., so outbound shipping is an expensive $14.95. Returns are $8.95.
Also worth a mention:
- Bespoke Post: Extra 15% off already marked down items in their shop w/ SUNNY15
- Nordstrom: Up to 60% off during their summer sale
- Ledbury: 30% off $150+
- Billy Reid: Extra 25% off sale styles with code EXTRA25
- Kiehl’s: 25% off just about everything
- Portland Leather Goods: 30% off w/ WORK30
NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.