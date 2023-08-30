Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2023 Affordable Style Roundup

This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Also, all items below in the graphics are clickable. Tapping/clicking on an item should take you directly to that individual product’s page. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. Apologies for the incoming “collage-barrage” on social. These long weekend retail blowouts seem to necessitate that.

Very nice to see that the unconstructed blazers are up for the 25% off. Spendy stuff, but that’s Bonobos these days. Especially when they exclude their (also pricey) OG stretch washed chinos. Code LETSFALL runs through Tuesday. Exclusions are: Original Stretch Washed Chinos, Icon colors of the Stretch Washed Chino 2.0, Icon colors of the Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, and Jetsetter Stretch Suits. More than a bit surprised that even some of the Weekday Warrior dress pants are actually getting the cut. Usually they’re all excluded. And there’s some good colors of the Weekday Warriors that aren’t excluded.

Extra 15% off their entire sale section. Even if the item in question (like those USA Made Victory Sneakers) aren’t actually on sale. What? That doesn’t make sense. They’re not on sale but they’re in the sale section and yet they’re still getting 15% off. WE’LL TAKE IT.

The Pick: WP Standard Woodward Briefcase – $243.60 ($348)

Jack Archer? Who’s Jack Archer? Not Sterling Archer. And not Jack Reacher. Not Jack Sterling Reacher Archer… Jack Archer! And they’ve got some WP Standard stuff at a whopping 30% off. Haven’t ever seen that before. Full review of the WP Standard Woodward Briefcase can be found here.

Earlier this week this was limited to those who had an account created with Brooks Brothers, but that’s no longer the case. It’s open to everyone. 25% off should happen at checkout. And would it be a Brooks Brothers sale without a shed-load of patterned sportcoats and the odd 1818 suit?

Just final sale stuff shown here. And final means final. No returns or exchanges. So be sure-er than sure.

And now the full price stuff that can be returned or exchanged if need be. Full picks here if you’d like them. Same code, but that SHOPNOW code is set to expire Thursday night. One has to wonder what they have in the works for Friday.

Trying to find rhyme or reason as to what and when Amazon puts stuff on sale is like looking for a Theory of Everything at the bottom of a bowl of goulash. But that’s what they do.

The multi-buy shirts deal isn’t that unusual, but 25% off their suits, sportcoats, sweaters, and shoes, isn’t one of those perpetual deals they run. And CT makes good stuff. Maybe not great/mind-blowing/snob-pleasing stuff… but quite good stuff for those of us who understand that things cost money to make, and money takes time to make (snobs sometimes forget those factors). Review of those suede chelsea boots can be found here. And a reminder that this stuff ships from the U.K., so outbound shipping is an expensive $14.95. Returns are $8.95.

Also worth a mention:

NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.