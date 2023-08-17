Brooks Brothers Italian Wool Suit Separates, $10 off adidas Tiros, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Five hundred bucks per suit (and you have to buy two to get the deal) isn’t cheap here in this particular corner of the internet. Because Spier ($298 – $378), and Suitsupply ($499). So why the mention? Because they’re suit separates made from Italian wool from the famed Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. Separates are perfect for guys who don’t fit into standard “drop” zones (Jacket size – 6″ = usually the trouser waist you’re stuck with). With separates you pick the jacket size, you pick the trouser size, and often you get to even pick the inseam size… which is the case here. Nifty, right? And a lot less fuss. Discount works out to around 37% off. But again, you have to buy two.

Big thanks to Travis S. for the tip on this one. Been quite the week for the Simon owned/operated Premium Outlets website. Ever since DROP went the way of the dodo in regards to watches (and shoes), getting one’s hands on a Swiss Made Glycine has been difficult here Stateside. Granted, these are shipped and sold by Ashford, which is one of those “Gray market” sellers not everyone has had good luck with. But being that the country’s largest shopping mall operator has put their name (and platform) behind the purchase, at least you’d have someone to raise hell with if your purchase goes sideways.

UPDATE: Just got an email notification that a purchase was cancelled, despite their website still showing available stock on that particular watch. So yeah, who knows what’s going on with this one.

Norrrrrrrm-Core. Because sometimes you just want a bleepin’ shirt. Or a simple pair of shorts. Normal and un-flashy can be good. Very good. Like when you’re robbing a casino. 60% off runs through Tuesday.

Gustin is a pre-order business, so these won’t ship until October… but that’s how they can do 100% organic slub cotton tees, made in LA, for eighteen bucks a piece. It’s the classic trio of colors. You don’t get to pick. You get black, white, and navy. But honestly, most of us wouldn’t need more than that.

This is a bit confusing because they’re also running a members-only event, yet the above picks (including the ten bucks off the Tiros) seem to be good for everyone. Beats me.

Also worth a mention: