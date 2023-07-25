Style Scenario: Summer Day on the Lake

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Going out on the lake often ends in going out for the night to the local watering hole, or heading back to a house to continue the fun on a patio or deck. Here’s a recommendation for an outfit that you can get wet on the boat and start to feel dry before you dock, and still look good on a patio for post-swimming food and drinks.

The Shirt: Free Fly UPF 20+ Bamboo Lightweight Hoodie – $68. Pack a shirt. Better yet, pack this supersoft lightweight hoodie which was built specifically to be worn on hot, sunny days on the water. The hood protects your neck even when not “up,” and is there for your head and ears if needed. The lightweight fabric keeps the sun off while also not overheating. Note that this should shrink a bit before the first wash, so it should fit a little loose upon arrival.

The Swim Shorts: Fair Harbor The Anchor Swim Short w/ Soft “Breeze Knit” Boxer-Brief Style Liner – $68. Not your average pair of swim shorts. Our man Adam has a pair of these and reports: “These things are awesome. I hate the nylon fishnet panty liners in typical swim trunks, so I grabbed a pair of the Fair Harbors last year. Big fan! The boxer short-type lining feels great and doesn’t stick to your legs , drawing attention to your.. catch of the day. Runs TTS (L = 33 – 34)”

The Sunglasses: goodr back-9 53mm unisex “blackout” no-slip sunglasses – $25. Inexpensive, polarized, and with their not-slick no-slip frame, they should stay on your face and nose even if you’re getting into a very intense game of volleyball.

The Watch: Timex Navi Depth 38mm Silicone Strap Watch – $111.99 ($160). This watch, at 38mm, is a special shout-out to those who like dive and dive style watches but don’t love the oversized case they’re usually built around. 38mm isn’t teeny tiny, but it’s not the 44mm the Casio Diver (which is a real favorite) brings either.

The Shoes: OLUKAI Lae’ahi Men’s Slip On Sneakers – $100. Take it from a guy who sunburned his feet so badly that he had to manage a week with multiple 1″ – 2″ blisters all over the tops of them. Water shoes might not look the coolest, but keeping your feet protected against the sun’s rays can be a real challenge. Use sunscreen, protect your feet. Removable/washable insole. Heel is engineered to fold down (if you want) to act as a true slip-on/clog style. Non-marking ‘Wet Grip’ rubber outsole. 1-year warranty.

The Bag: Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Zip Tote – $55.99 ($80). Pretty much the definition of a beach bag. And with the color being what it is, you won’t loose track of it. 21″W x 15″H x 7″D. On sale as part of the big Nordstrom Anniversary event. Ships and returns for free.

The Entertainment: JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $79.95. Take your soundtrack with you. Just don’t blast it on a crowded beach. This compact and portable speaker clips onto the bag for easy carry/keeping track of.

The Sunscreen: Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray – $13.50 per 2-pack. Pack two. Someone always forgets theirs, or their tube of goop explodes and empties out after they go to reapply and its been sitting in the sun.

The Hat: Detroit Tigers Primetime Pro Nike Dri-FIT MLB Adjustable Hat – $32. Pack a hat in case you feel like you’ve gotten too much sun and need to take a break from the rays. Sometimes a day on the lake/beach/whatever can go from “this is pleasantly sunny” to “I am cooked” in a hot second. So pack a hat. And stay hydrated. (Why the Tigers hat? Good enough for Magnum, good enough for the rest of us. Guy lived on Hawaii. He saw the sun. A lot.)

The Drink: Athletic Brewing Company DayPack Sparkling Hop Water – $21.99. Actually refreshing. No subsequent beer bloat. And you can still drive the boat/car while others imbibe if they so choose. You’re a hero!