Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – No Blues!

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts is a more casual riff on our ongoing Chinos, Chukkas, Polo series. Is it incredibly basic? You bet. But the basic summer uniform of a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers can look mighty good if just a bit of attention is paid. Some of us lean on blue. A lot. Here’s one way to mix it up, palate wise, and avoid blue for once. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The T-Shirt: Target Goodfellow Slub Pocket T-Shirt in Olive Green – $12. Inexpensive, the pocket and the slubbed fabric make it interesting, and the earthy olive-green is versatile. Looks great with gray shorts or white chinos now, will look great with jeans come fall.

The Shorts: J. Crew Tech Shorts – $79.50. Spendy at full price, but can go on sale. This isn’t their cotton-blend “Tech” fabric. Instead it’s pure performance, with a 57% recycled nylon/39% polyamide/4% elastane makeup to its blend. Available in 7″, 9″, and 10.5″ inseams. Yes they make a bit of a “Swish Swish” noise when you walk. But they’re lightweight, flexible, and breathable. They’re one of their warm-weather bestsellers for a reason. The Cheaper Option: Old Navy Slim Go-Dry Shade StretchTech Shorts – $25ish

The Sneakers: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 – $110. Not low profile canvas sneakers, but timeless white sneakers all the same. The thicker soles and beefier construction will please those who like a little more bounce to the ounce when it comes to their casual footwear.

The Sunglasses: J. Crew Forrest Sunglasses – $19.19 FINAL w/ 48HOURS ($79.50). A new (yet totally classic) frame design for J. Crew’s line of sunglasses. Final Sale though.

The Watch: Orient Ray Automatic – $155 on a C&B Black & Desert Supreme NATO – $34. Orient’s entry level automatic diver dressed down for summer on one of Crown and Buckle’s excellent supreme NATO straps. Those straps continue to be the best, not overly spendy NATOs out there. Terrific hardware, smooth fabric, etc.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Golf Ankle Socks – $22. Green but not “matchy matchy” green to the t-shirt. A nice midpoint between the shorts and tee.

The Belt: J. Crew Italian suede and leather round-buckle dress belt – $59.50. More J. Crew. Dressy but not, thanks to the suede that’s used. Can be worn with shorts, can be worth with a summery-fabric suit.