STOCK Alert – Target All in Motion Performance Pants back in all colors (Khaki, Moss, etc.)

NOTE: The recently restocked khaki, moss, and butterscotch colors are priced at $32. Gray, navy, stone, black, and berry are all priced at $40. Not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s an error/old price stuck in their inventory system.

Size Shown above: 32×30 on 5’10″/185

32×30 on 5’10″/185 Color Shown Above: Dark Gray (not charcoal, more of a medium gray)

(not charcoal, more of a medium gray) Fabric: 54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester

54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Sales? Sometimes. Not all that often though.

Sometimes. Not all that often though. FIT note: More of a straight fit than a slim fit.

They finally got the wheelhouse khaki and moss-green options back in stock. Those were all but sold out for awhile. These pants are shockingly good. While the rest of the industry flails & fails to replicate the magic of Lululemon’s best selling ABC/Commission pants, it’s Target, at forty bucks, that gets the closest.

Moss Green, Khaki, “Dark Gray” (more of a medium gray)

“Navy” (more of a steel darker blue), Berry, and Stone.

Now all back in stock.

They are not identical to lululemon. But they seem to be as close as anyone can get. No gusseted crotch on these, but the fabric is awfully similar to the Warpstreme material Lululemon uses, albeit a little thinner/lighter feeling for Target. Frankly, to call them “golf” pants does them a disservice. Because if someone doesn’t golf, they might not give them a try. They just look like normal, 5-pocket pants, and feel like high end (despite the affordable source and price point) performance 5-pocket casual trousers.

DeJuan wearing the stone color. Which in person is noticeably lighter than the khaki option,

but not retina-scorching bright white either (depending on light).

Great stretch, feels nice and cool, wicking/breathable/etc. Fit is more straight than slim, which makes sense since they’re made as a golf/athletic wear pair of casual trousers…. but they look great with t-shirts and sneakers, polos, and chinos, etc.

Free shipping kicks in at $35, so with some of the colors being priced at $40, Target will send those to you for free.

That’s all.

Carry on.

The “Dark Gray” as shown in the recent post “What to Pack while Traveling Light and In Style.”