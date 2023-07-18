Most Wanted Affordable Style – July 2023

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Looks a lot like a Baume & Mercier Capeland Flyback chronograph (although it’s almost certainly modeled after something older/more vintage). Comes with both a black leather and black nylon strap, so purchasing an additional leather strap in dark brown is probably the way to go. Equipped with a telemeter, tachometer, and pulsometer. Sapphire double domed crystal. Blue hands. Oversized pushers and onion style crown. Movement is a Miyota 6S21 quartz.

Low profile. Easy to match with casual gear as well as some smart casual stuff. Six color schemes to pick from. It’s hard not to love the Samba.

Part of a very quiet 30% off select shirts & knits sale. You’ll need the 30% off code ARMCANDY at checkout. Nice to see that these t-shirt fabric short sleeve button downs are on sale, but aren’t quite final sale yet. So that means you can double dip with the sale and the extra 30% off code, but still return/exchange in case it shows up and isn’t to your liking.

From the Nordstrom house-brand born to try and compete with lululemon. Nicely priced (but not cheap), polished-looking (not gym-gear), performance fabric shorts. 71% nylon, 29% spandex. 9″ inseam should work for most. Because it’s hot out. It’s really, really hot out. On sale during the big Nordy Anniv. Sale.

Just launched. Ending this addition of the Most Wanted with how we started… with a heritage military inspired wristwatch. Classic field looks, gray and cream dial, 40mm dial with 20mm lugs. “Period correct” acrylic crystal, so don’t be surprised if it scratches easily. Some won’t mind, some might even think it adds character to the thing, some will want to pick up a tube of polywatch to buff out those (potential/eventual) scratches just in case.

