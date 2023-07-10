Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Old Navy 50% off, Huckberry’s Summer Steals Flash Sale, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Old Navy: 50% off almost everything

Lots of brands are doing “Black Friday in July” sales this week to try and compete with Amazon’s Prime Day (which starts tomorrow). And Old Navy is playing along with 50% off just about everything. Exclusions apply of course, but their trio of chino styles are all getting the cut. So what’s the different? Let’s break it down by fabric:

  1. Rotation Chinos = Most traditional feeling, stretch chino.
  2. Ultimate Chinos = Most popular style. A blend of cotton, poly, and spandex.
  3. Ultimate Tech  = No spandex, still moves well, a little more substantial feeling with a soft brushed twill.

 

Lorier: Zephyr Pre Order is live for… mid July delivery

Mid July? (*Looks at 2023 Space-Cats Calender…*) Well that’s like, almost now. Lorier doesn’t do sales, but their models sell out all the time. And for good reason. See our archive of reviews here. And good luck trying to find something that has those incredibly-classy, Jazz-age looks with an automatic movement for anywhere near what Lorier chooses to charge. Plus, each Zephyr includes two 18mm quick-release leather straps. The white dial shown above comes with a chestnut brown leather strap as well a black leather strap. That helps immensely if you want to make this your one and only dress watch. Miyota movement, sapphire crystal, 31mm case width with a lug-to-lug length of 42mm.

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% – 60% off FINAL sale items w/ SHOPSALE

Frankly, J. Crew’s sale section right now is mostly stylistic-flotsam. But the dock pants and the wool bowery trousers above are rare exceptions. Nice prices too. Final sale though, which stinks, since you can’t return or exchange anything tagged as final sale.

 

BONUS  Huckberry: “Top 10 Summer Steals” flash sale

So to quote Huckberry, they’re positioning this as “Prime time to snag up to 35% off bestsellers you can’t find anywhere else.”

Prime time? This week? With Amazon doing their thing tomorrow?

Ah.

The sale on those ten styles in question is set to end this Thursday.

 

BONUS II  Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale PREVIEW is live,
(sale goes live to general public next Monday 7/17)

Starts next week. Historically the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has been one of the biggest sales of the year, as it’s an event that puts new arrivals (not clearance items) on heavy markdown all while everything still ships and returns for free. But the last few years has seen Nordstrom tweak their inventory/what they carry, and it hasn’t always gone super great. But this year’s Anniversary Sale preview just went live, and it’s still pretty pretty good. We’ll have picks next Monday when the sale goes live to everyone. (Some cardmembers/big spenders get early access this week.)

 

Reminder… Amazon: Prime Day starts tomorrow (7/11-7/12)

It’s historically not very stylish, but Prime Day usually has some watches and Amazon Essentials basics (shirts, shorts, etc.) on significant sale. We’ll give it a strong look tomorrow.

 

Also worth a mention…

