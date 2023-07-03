Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Huckberry USA Made Tees and Polos, 20% off WP Standard, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

In case you missed this since it was buried at the bottom of the Thursday handful. And they’ve added more items over the weekend. Those sunglasses, specifically. Sizes are scattered since it feels like a mid-meteorological-season/end-of-retail-season clearance. And final means final. No returns on any of the final sale stuff.

A rare sale from a favorite around these parts. No code necessary. Discount should happen in your cart. The leather WP Standard chooses to use is really a step above. They know their stuff, they carefully select their stuff, and the end result is… pretty amazing stuff. And their prices are moderate, yet still reflect the quality piece that you’re buying. Head here for a full review of that briefcase.

Sizes shown above are both a medium on 5’10″/185lbs. 45 is one of Huckberry’s house-brands. Spendy, but will satiate those who love the classics and supporting Made-in-the-USA. Just know that not all of their 45 styles are made in the USA anymore. But the supima tees and polos shown above are.

Suitsupply’s suits start at $498. And that’s why a lot of us stick with Spier. That said, Suitsupply’s suits ship and return for free, and while some hate functioning sleeve cuff buttons, some love them as long as they hit your arm(s) length(s) just so. Nice to see them doing at least one suit separates option here. Suitsupply’s pants fit so slim that they’re laughably tight on some of us. So having the ability to size up in the trousers instead of being stuck with a nested pair is a welcome option.

How very appropriate. Target is good about doing that. Sure they’ll run clearances on out of season stuff, but more and more lately they’ll try and grab some customer eyeballs (and dollars) by doing a sale on stuff that’s very of-the-moment. 30% off ends tomorrow on the 4th.

Stan Smiths are excluded (both regular and the lux version), yet more styles are included than normal. Like most (all?) of their just released 23/24 soccer jersey collection. That’s good for (some) fans of the beautiful game, depending on who you support.

Some of it is final sale but a lot of it is not. Selection isn’t the greatest, but to see some off-white core temp pants on sale just as we hit white-pants season is pretty helpful. Prices above do not reflect an additional 25% off cardmember discount. Huzzah for you if you’ve already got a GAP inc credit card (of which you pay off every cycle you’ve used it), but if you don’t, keep your powder dry. Nobody, absolutely nobody, needs another piece of plastic at present.

Also worth a mention…