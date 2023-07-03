Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Huckberry USA Made Tees and Polos, 20% off WP Standard, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL sale items w/ FOURTH
- Perry sunglasses – $25.59 FINAL ($79.50)
- Short-sleeve slub cotton camp-collar shirt in print – $19.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- 9″ stretch chino short – $12.79 FINAL ($69.50)
- Forrest sunglasses – $25.59 FINAL ($79.50)
- Garment-dyed slub cotton pocket polo shirt – $11.99 FINAL ($45) select colors
- Slim-fit pant in stretch four-season wool – $40 FINAL ($148)
- Dock sunglasses – $22.39 FINAL ($69.50)
- Slim garment-dyed slub cotton crewneck T-shirt – $9.99 FINAL ($36.50) five colors
- 6″ dock short in stretch seersucker – $15.99 FINAL ($79.50)
In case you missed this since it was buried at the bottom of the Thursday handful. And they’ve added more items over the weekend. Those sunglasses, specifically. Sizes are scattered since it feels like a mid-meteorological-season/end-of-retail-season clearance. And final means final. No returns on any of the final sale stuff.
WP Standard: 20% off sitewide
- The Woodward Briefcase – $278.40 ($348) review here
- Rough-out Waterproof Suede PanAm Duffle Bag – $374.40 ($468)
A rare sale from a favorite around these parts. No code necessary. Discount should happen in your cart. The leather WP Standard chooses to use is really a step above. They know their stuff, they carefully select their stuff, and the end result is… pretty amazing stuff. And their prices are moderate, yet still reflect the quality piece that you’re buying. Head here for a full review of that briefcase.
Huckberry: Up to 25% off “45” Tees and Polos (some are USA made)
- Made in the USA Supima Crew Tee – $32 ($42) eleven colors
- Made in the USA Supima Polos – $51 ($68) five colors
Sizes shown above are both a medium on 5’10″/185lbs. 45 is one of Huckberry’s house-brands. Spendy, but will satiate those who love the classics and supporting Made-in-the-USA. Just know that not all of their 45 styles are made in the USA anymore. But the supima tees and polos shown above are.
BONUS Suitsupply: New $498-$499 line suits are in
- Light Grey Super 120s Italian Tropical Wool Havana Fit Suit Separates – $498 note: cuffs on the trousers here
- Mid Blue Italian Stretch Wool Havana Fit Suit – $498
- Mid Grey Italian Tropical Wool Lazio Fit Suit – $498
Suitsupply’s suits start at $498. And that’s why a lot of us stick with Spier. That said, Suitsupply’s suits ship and return for free, and while some hate functioning sleeve cuff buttons, some love them as long as they hit your arm(s) length(s) just so. Nice to see them doing at least one suit separates option here. Suitsupply’s pants fit so slim that they’re laughably tight on some of us. So having the ability to size up in the trousers instead of being stuck with a nested pair is a welcome option.
BONUS II Target: 30% off select Men’s Tees and Shorts
- Goodfellow Every Wear T-Shirt – $5.60 ($8)
- Goodfellow 8.5″ Regular Fit Ultra Soft Fleece Pull-On Shorts – $14 ($20)
- Goodfellow Hemp Cotton T-Shirt – $10.50 ($15)
- Goodfellow 9″ Slim Fit Flat Front Chino Shorts – $17.49 ($24.99)
How very appropriate. Target is good about doing that. Sure they’ll run clearances on out of season stuff, but more and more lately they’ll try and grab some customer eyeballs (and dollars) by doing a sale on stuff that’s very of-the-moment. 30% off ends tomorrow on the 4th.
BONUS III: adidas: 30% off select w/ CELEBRATE
- ultraboost 1.0 black – $133 ($190)
- ultraboost 1.0 Off White / Off White / Core Black – $140 ($200)
- adilette aqua slides – $19.60 ($28)
- terrex gore-tex free hiker 2.0 – $160 ($230)
Stan Smiths are excluded (both regular and the lux version), yet more styles are included than normal. Like most (all?) of their just released 23/24 soccer jersey collection. That’s good for (some) fans of the beautiful game, depending on who you support.
BONUS IV B.R.: Summer Sale is on,
Extra 25% off for cardmembers w/ BRCARDPERK
- Slim Core Temp Pants in “Snow Drift White” – $59.99 ($100) shown very top left of post
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans in Medium Dark Wash – $69.99 ($130)
- Slim Spring-weight Cords – $54.99 ($100) white, khaki, or navy
- Made in Portugal Long Wing Bluchers – $169.99 ($279)
- Made in Portugal Brown Suede Chukkas with Crepe Sole – $179.99 ($300)
Some of it is final sale but a lot of it is not. Selection isn’t the greatest, but to see some off-white core temp pants on sale just as we hit white-pants season is pretty helpful. Prices above do not reflect an additional 25% off cardmember discount. Huzzah for you if you’ve already got a GAP inc credit card (of which you pay off every cycle you’ve used it), but if you don’t, keep your powder dry. Nobody, absolutely nobody, needs another piece of plastic at present.
Also worth a mention…
- Timex: 20% off select watches w/ SAVE20
- Huckberry: 365 shorts have been restocked, and they’re running a 2 for $130 deal. Normally $78 per. So yes, spendy. But for fans of the 365 pants and shorts, any sort of discount is a big help.
- Tie Bar: Their summer sale is on. Looks to be all final sale items though.
- J. Crew: 50% off select “summer ready styles” w/ FOURTH
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Factory 2nds and Regular Sale.
- Brooks Brothers: 3 shirts for $199 + 30% off (almost) everything else.
- Spier: 15% – 20% off select w/ SM20
- Taylor Stitch: 20% off select (no code needed).
- Ledbury: 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350.
- BR FACTORY: 60% off (50% off then an additional 20% 0ff the discounted price). Exclusions apply of course.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 shirts / polos for $199 + 20% off everything else w/ FLAG