Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Sportcoat Sale, $19 Gap Shorts, & More

It’s their summer sportcoats sale, and while 15% off doesn’t seem like much, that’s…

A. About what you can expect for Spier who already offer a lot of value for their retail asking price,

B. Some of the sportcoats in this select section are already on sale.

So it’s an additional 15% off for anything that’s already on sale. No code needed, 15% off should happen at checkout.

Meanwhile on the other end of the formality spectrum for sportcoats… Lots more than just these classic stretch chino shorts in the 60% off select items section, but think of this as a hat tip to all the people reading this who are like “enough with the elastic waists, the tech fabric, the expensive prints… can’t A HUMAN JUST GET SOME SHORTS???” Yes they can. And here they are.

Kind of a random addition to the tripod, but if you’re the outdoorsy type/on your feet type/travels some type, then these are very much worth a mention. Sometimes true hiking boots are too clunky, while sneakers aren’t quite enough. Sneaker-hiker hybrids like the adidas Terrex line are the perfect mid-point, and these are equipped with a waterproof yet breathable Gore-Tex lining. The all-black color scheme is sleek and modern without looking overly “tactical.” Almost $100 off through Huckberry, while stuck to full price at post time on adidas.

Full picks coming in a separate post ASAP. Hang on for that. Runs through August 6th but after that prices go back up. Stuff often sells out too, so, be aware that could happen.

