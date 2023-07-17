Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Sportcoat Sale, $19 Gap Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Spier & Mackay: 15% off select sportcoats

It’s their summer sportcoats sale, and while 15% off doesn’t seem like much, that’s…

  • A. About what you can expect for Spier who already offer a lot of value for their retail asking price,
  • B. Some of the sportcoats in this select section are already on sale.

So it’s an additional 15% off for anything that’s already on sale. No code needed, 15% off should happen at checkout.

 

GAP: 60% off Select “Forever Summer” styles

Meanwhile on the other end of the formality spectrum for sportcoats… Lots more than just these classic stretch chino shorts in the 60% off select items section, but think of this as a hat tip to all the people reading this who are like “enough with the elastic waists, the tech fabric, the expensive prints… can’t A HUMAN JUST GET SOME SHORTS???” Yes they can. And here they are.

 

Huckberry: 40% off adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Hiker – $138 ($230)

adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Hiker

Kind of a random addition to the tripod, but if you’re the outdoorsy type/on your feet type/travels some type, then these are very much worth a mention. Sometimes true hiking boots are too clunky, while sneakers aren’t quite enough. Sneaker-hiker hybrids like the adidas Terrex line are the perfect mid-point, and these are equipped with a waterproof yet breathable Gore-Tex lining. The all-black color scheme is sleek and modern without looking overly “tactical.” Almost $100 off through Huckberry, while stuck to full price at post time on adidas.

 

BONUS  Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts today

Full picks coming in a separate post ASAP. Hang on for that. Runs through August 6th but after that prices go back up. Stuff often sells out too, so, be aware that could happen.

 

Also worth a mention…

